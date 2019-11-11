0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Lowndes (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hillgrove (7-3)

2. (2) McEachern (10-0)

Last week: Beat North Paulding 49-14. Jordon Simmons rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries. QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who is committed to Florida, was injured in the first half. Bryce Archie relieved him and was 9-of-9 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. at-large team to be announced

3. (3) Colquitt County (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (7-3)

4. (4) Grayson (9-1)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 35-7. Jamal Haynes, taking a handoff on a reverse, threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Smith on the first play from scrimmage, and Grayson led 35-0 at halftime. Smith (three receptions, 92 yards) had another TD catch later in the half. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (5-5)

5. (5) North Gwinnett (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (7-3)

6. (6) Marietta (8-2)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 41-14. Marietta scored touchdowns on its first five possessions. Harrison Bailey was 12-of-15 passing for 202 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Arik Gilbert and Ricky White, while playing only the first half. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (8-2)

7. (7) Parkview (9-1)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 38-14. Tyler Curtis rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Parkview led 31-0 at halftime. Parkview coach Eric Godfree got his 100th career win. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (4-5)

8. (9) Archer (7-3)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 42-14. Jordan Swain rushed for 157 yards on 12 carries. Renoldo Spivey rushed for 136 on 18. The game decided the No. 2 seed from Region 8. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (6-4)

9. (10) Milton (7-3)

Last week: Beat North Forsyth 33-9. Christian Armistead returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown to give Milton an 18-3 lead late in the first half. Ahmad Junearick rushed for 108 yards, and QB Devin Ferrell rushed for 126 and passed for 51. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-7)

10. (NR) Mill Creek (8-2)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 24-7. Mill Creek forced five turnovers, held Collins Hill to less than 175 yards of total offense and clinched the No. 2 seed out of Region 6. Chancellor Lee-Parker rushed for 93 yards, and Parker Wroble had 122 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Newton (7-3)

Out: No. 8 Hillgrove (7-3)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Dacula (10-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 61-31. Michael Howard returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Kaleb Edwards rushed for 193 yards and three second-quarter touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (7-3)

2. (2) Harrison (10-0)

Last week: Beat Creekview 47-10. David Roberts rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Victor Pless returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown. Marcus Bleazard had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Winder-Barrow (3-7)

3. (3) Lee County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Coffee 35-17. Caleb McDowell rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and Lee County clinched the Region 1 title. Next: Friday vs. Greenbrier (2-8)

4. (4) Valdosta (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lakeside-Evans (7-2)

5. (6) Johns Creek (9-1)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 49-14. Ben Whitlock was 17-of-21 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns, two to Dalton Pearson, who has 15 TD receptions on the season. Johns Creek intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (6-4)

6. (5) Coffee (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 35-17. Jamal Paulk rushed for 126 yards on 13 carries and scored on an 80-yard run in the loss that left Coffee with the No. 3 seed. A.J. Wilkerson and Zay Simpson together were 13-of-22 passing for 141 yards. Next: Friday at Heritage-Conyers (5-5)

7. (7) Allatoona (7-2-1)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 35-12. Alex Wilson rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Allatoona held Sequoyah to 41 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (5-5)

8. (8) Lanier (9-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 41-38. Andrew Blackford threw five TD passes, three covering 80, 46 and 74 yards to Tyler Washington, the last one with 1:23 left for the game-winner. Washington had six receptions for 227 yards. Blackford (14-of-26, 295 yards) also threw TD passes of 20 and 11 yards to Cole Thornton. Taj Barnes rushed for 115 yards. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (6-4)

9. (9) Mays (9-1)

Last week: Beat Northgate 12-7. Tyree Nelson scored on a 1-yard run with about five minutes left for the final margin. Mays led 6-0 at halftime, suffered two red-zone turnovers in the second half and trailed 7-6 before the winning drive. Nelson also scored on a 57-yard run in the first quarter. Mays led in total yards 383-152. Next: Friday vs. Northview (6-4)

10. (10) Stephenson (9-1)

Last week: Beat Tucker 13-7. Deondre Jackson ruhed for 150 yards on 30 carries and scored on a 12-yard run to break a 7-7 tie with 10 seconds left. Stephenson clinched Region 4 for the second consecutive season, each time with a clinching win over Tucker in the regular-season finale. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (3-6)

Class AAAAA

1. (2) Carrollton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 50-26. Brandon Marenco rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Myles Morris was 15-of-27 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Lockhart had two sacks totaling 16 yards in losses and forced a fumble. Carrollton is ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2005. Next: Friday vs. Arabia Mountain (2-8)

2. (4) Warner Robins (9-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 47-17. Jalen Addie was 13-of-24 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and Warner Robins put up 562 yards of total offense in a game that decided the Region 1 championship. Marcyll Jones had five receptions for 89 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (5-5)

3. (6) Rome (8-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (4-6)

4. (9) Ware County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 48-14. Thomas Castellanos passed for 144 yards and rushed for 76 and three touchdowns. Ware County led 34-7 at halftime in a game that decided the Region 2 title. Next: Friday vs. Ola (7-3)

5. (1) Buford (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Clarke Central 31-28. Buford was intercepted in the end zone in the final seconds in a Region 8 championship game that it never led. The loss ended Buford's 47-game winning streak in region games. Next: Friday vs. Decatur (7-3)

6. (10) Kell (8-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 51-7. Tyler Barrett rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Freshman David Mbadinga ran for 95 yards on seven carries and had three receptions for 80 yards. Next: Friday at Columbia (4-6)

7. (3) Jones County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Stockbridge 44-14. Jones County took a 7-0 lead on a 70-yard drive that opened the game but was outgained 468-267 against the No. 3 seed from its region. Jones County had clinched the Region 4 title the previous week. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (6-4)

8. (5) Dutchtown (9-1)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 21-0. Dutchtown held Locust Grove to 117 yards of total offense but didn't pull away until Arendez Fedd threw a 10-yard TD pass to Shemar Nelson late in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (5-4)

9. (NR) Griffin (9-1)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 47-14. Darshaveious Foster was 19-of-30 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Jamoi Mayes had eight receptions for 70 yards and four carries for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (7-3)

10. (NR) Southwest DeKalb (9-1)

Last week: Beat Columbia 28-18. Southwest DeKalb never trailed and clinched Region 5. Rion White was 9-of-19 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Grady had four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Khoreem Miller rushed for 70 yards and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass. Next: Friday vs Hiram (5-5)

Out: No. 7 Wayne County (7-2), No. 8 Veterans (8-2)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 45-35. Tee Webb was 18-of-32 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 53-yard run on his only carry to give Cartersville a 31-21 lead midway in the third quarter. Cartersville never trailed from there. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (7-3)

2. (2) Woodward Academy (10-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 40-7. Mike Wright was 16-of-24 passing for 239 yards and three touchdowns, two to Ambe Caldwell. Errington Truesdell had two tackles for losses and forced and recovered a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (4-6)

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (9-1)

Last week: Beat White County 35-6. Elijah Green rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Troup (6-4)

4. (4) Marist (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (5-5)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (9-1)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 42-21. Matt Williams threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Ahmad Jackson had seven receptions for 113 yards. Rashad Amos rushed for 107 yards. Next: Friday vs. Denmark (7-2)

6. (8) Oconee County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Madison County 42-14. Max Johnson was 15-of-22 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Darius Norman rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Elijah Hamm and Liam Lewis each had two tackles for losses. Max Brown had a pick six. Next: Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield (7-3)

7. (6) West Laurens (9-1)

Last week: Beat Perry 36-2. A.J. Mathis was 17-of-21 passing for 302 yards. Brent Carr had nine receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. West Laurens allowed minus-39 yards rushing and 80 passing. The game decided the Region 2 champion. Next: Friday vs. Luella (4-6)

8. (NR) Denmark (7-2)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 34-14. Aaron McLaughlin was 12-of-19 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and Teddy Davenport had five receptions for 121 yards. The victory was the first over a ranked opponent in Denmark's two-season history. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (9-1)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (9-1)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter 36-27. Khiari McCoy rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Riles rushed for 141 and passed for 121, including a 78-yard TD throw to Richard Nelson. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Academy (4-5)

10. (10) North Oconee (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pickens (6-4)

Out: No. 7 Flowery Branch (7-3)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 68-21. Noah Whittington rushed for 282 yards on 10 carries and scored on runs of 8, 65, 63 and 86 yards. Dorrian scored on a 26-yard reception, 11-yard interception return and recovery in the end zone. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (5-5)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (8-2)

Last week: Beat Stone Mountain 31-0. Rashod Dubinion rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Alvin Williams had three sacks, and Tee Denson intercepted two passes. Cedar Grove got its fourth shutout of the season. Next: Friday vs. Fannin County (6-4)

3. (3) Pierce County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 42-7. Quavien Bell rushed for 93 yards on nine carries and scored his three touchdowns in the third quarter in a game that decided the Region 2 title. L.J. Newton rushed for 91 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Pierce County put up 408 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (3-7)

4. (7) Jefferson (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (5-5)

5. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 42-21. Tyler Bride rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Trey Henry rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jackson Hardy was 11-of-13 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (5-4)

6. (5) Crisp County (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (5-5)

7. (9) Jenkins (9-1)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 34-9. Damozzio Harris rushed for 160 yards, and Patrick Blake was 16-of-19 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Warriors held Benedictine to less than 200 yards of total offense. Jenkins ended Benedictine's 39-game winning streak in region games and became the first Savannah public school to beat Benedictine, a Savannah private school, since 2011. Next: Friday vs. at-large team to be determined

8. (8) Appling County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 48-0. Jeremiah Holmes rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Appling County led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Macon (6-4)

9. (10) North Murray (9-1)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 45-21. Ladd McConkey was 14-of-23 passing for a season-high 286 yards and rushed for 96 yards. Landon Burrell had six receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Monroe Area (7-3)

10. (NR) Westminster (6-4)

Last week: Beat Lovett 31-21. Charlie Wickliffe returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead with 8:13 left. Robert Clarke rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and Westminster held Lovett to 68 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (7-3)

Out: No. 6 Lovett (7-3)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (10-0)

Last week: Beat Model 27-0. Javin Whatley was 19-of-31 passing for 267 yards. Juke Boozer had nine receptions for 139 yards. Travis Brown had 10 tackles for a defense that allowed 132 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Temple (6-4)

2. (5) Rabun County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Union County 49-7. Gunner Stockton was 29-of-40 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 167 and five. Braxton Hicks had eight receptions for 99 yards. Next: Friday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (4-6)

3. (2) Callaway (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chattooga (5-5)

4. (4) Hapeville Charter (8-1-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 53-0. Hapeville intercepted three passes, forced two fumbles and blocked three kicks. Marcus Carroll rushed for 167 yards on 16 carries. Jeremy Stephens was 12-of-19 passing for 207 yards. Antavious Bradley had five receptions for 110 yards. Next: Friday vs. Putnam County (5-5)

5. (3) Dublin (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Washington County 27-23. Dublin took its final lead, 23-21, on Zion Kemp's 72-yard run with 6:48 remaining but surrendered a late touchdown. Kemp rushed for 145 yards. Josh Isaac rushed for 96. Leading rusher JaQues Evans was held out. Dublin had clinched its region the previous week. Next: Friday vs. Early County (5-5)

6. (8) Thomasville (6-4)

Last week: Beat Early County 20-10. Thomasville took a 17-3 lead at halftime, getting points on a blocked punt, and never let Early back in it. Ronnie Baker had 133 yards passing, 48 rushing. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (4-6)

7. (9) Brooks County (6-4)

Last week: Beat Berrien 42-6. Omari Arnold rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and Brooks led 28-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (7-3)

8. (6) Bleckley County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Southwest 16-11. Southwest returned a punt for a touchdown in the first half and drove for a touchdown on the opening drive of the second for a 16-3 lead, and Bleckley couldn't recover. It was Southwest's second victory in 30 years over a ranked opponent, first since beating Westside of Macon in 2016. Bleckley retained its No. 2 seed for the playoffs. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (7-3)

9. (NR) Metter (9-1)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 15-12. Ahmod Collins rushed for 140 yards and scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Metter survived a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown and trailed 12-7 entering the final period but rallied to clinch Region 2, the school's first region title since 2003. Metter won its final four region games while first-place Swainsboro suffered back-to-back upset losses to fall to the No. 3 seed. Metter is ranked for the first time since 2003. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (7-3)

10. (7) Union County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Rabun County 49-7. Union County lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions in a game that decided the Region 8 championship. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (7-3)

Out: No. 10 Swainsboro (7-3)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 50-21. Kurt Knisely rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries. Deion Colzie caught TD receptions of 21 and 61 yards. Athens Academy led only 21-14 in the third quarter before going on a 29-7 run, surrendering only a kickoff return for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

2. (2) Holy Innocents' (10-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 55-0. Holy Innocents' held Our Lady to 93 yards of total offense and five first downs. Sam Aiken had three tackles for losses. Jack Felton scored on a fumble return and a 76-yard pass. Michael Cox rushed for 102 yards. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

3. (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 69-0. Gave Wright was 8-of-10 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards. Philip Massengale had 87 yards and three touchdowns on three touches. ELCA became the first team in GHSA history to score 40 or more points in 10 regular-season games. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

4. (5) Fellowship Christian (10-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 42-7. Fellowship Christian rushed for 372 yards, led by Murphy Reeves' 176 and Josh Cole's 108. Cole scored three touchdowns, one an 83-yard run, and was in on 12 tackles. The game decided the Region 6 championship. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

5. (6) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 27-6. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and J.C. French passed for 164 yards. Cooper Blauser had 95 yards receiving, an interception and a tackle for a loss. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

6. (7) Prince Avenue Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 59-0. Brock Vandagriff was 16-of-18 passing for 270 yards and five touchdowns to five receivers, and backup Lucian Anderson was 9-of-9 for 57 yards. Zac Dyer had four receptions for 128 yards. Logan Johnson had 98 yards receiving and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

7. (9) Savannah Country Day (10-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 47-42. Barry Kleinpeter was 15-of-23 passing for 325 yards and five touchdowns, three to Kenny Odom (five receptions for 121 yards) and two to Erik Brown (5-143). Davion Smith rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. SCD trailed 36-28 late in the first half but took the lead in the third quarter and defended a throw into the end zone on the game's final play. The victory gave SCD the Region 3-A title, the Hornets' first region championship since 1980. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

8. (10) Mount de Sales (10-0)

Last week: Beat Aquinas 23-20. Ethan Aler kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired to win the Region 7 championship, Mount de Sales' first title since 1997 in the Georgia Independent School Association. Dexter Williams had 226 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

9. (4) Darlington (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 42-7. Darlington had 355 yards of total offense but committed three turnovers and was 11-of-31 passing in the Region 6 championship game. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

10. (8) Christian Heritage (9-1)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 13-7. Christian Heritage held Whitefield Academy to minus-14 yards rushing and 74 passing. Gage Leonard had seven tackles overall, three for losses, a sack and an interception. He also blocked a punt, scored a safety and rushed for 116 yards. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Turner County 49-0. D.J. Lundy rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and Irwin County forced as many turnovers (five) as surrendered first downs. It was Irwin's fifth consecutive shutout victory and seventh of the season. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

2. (2) Clinch County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 20-7. Tyler Morehead rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries, and Darius Dorsey rushed for 77 yards and scored three touchdowns. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

3. (5) Mitchell County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Pelham 36-28. James Thomas rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and was 3-for-6 passing for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked off, which became significant because Pelham lost two fourth-quarter fumbles on kickoffs, one leading to the go-ahead score, the other ending any hope of making a comeback. Rodney Jones had four receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns. The victory gave Mitchell the Region 1 title. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

4. (4) Wilcox County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 48-24. Desmond Tisdol rushed for 184 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries. Branson Owens had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

5. (3) Pelham (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Mitchell County 36-28. Pelham led 28-24 entering the fourth quarter but was outscored 12-0 while losing fumbles on two Mitchell County kickoffs. Kendrick Patterson rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and was 10-of-25 passing for 123 yards but was intercepted three times. Pelham led 322-299 in total yards but lost the turnover battle 5-2. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

6. (6) Commerce (8-2)

Last week: Beat George Walton Academy 22-21. Commerce trailed 21-0 until scoring in the final seconds of the third quarter. Sam Roach rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries and scored all three of his team's touchdowns, the final one a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left. Daniel Wilson rushed for 114 yards on eight carries. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

7. (7) Lincoln County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 35-7. Kolbi Ferguson rushed for a season-high 240 yards and four touchdowns and finished with 1,405 on the regular season. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

8. (8) Bowdon (8-2)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 21-17. Trailing 17-14, Bowdon attempted a fourth-and-1 from its 25, made it by inches, and Ben Fortson then scored on a 75-yard run for the lead. Gage Stephens intercepted a pass on the Bowdon 1-yard line with 19 seconds left to seal the win. Stephens rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Fortson rushed for 91 yards on four carries. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

9. (9) Manchester (8-2)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 40-19. Anthony Ferguson rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries, two in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. Kentavious Brown returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

10. (10) Johnson County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Savannah Country Day 47-42. Germivy Tucker rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, and C.J. Graddy rushed for 137 on 12, but Johnson County was outgained 508-396 in the Region 3 championship game. Next: Playoffs (TBD)

