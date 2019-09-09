0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared this week

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Marietta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 28-9. Harrison Bailey was 25-of-35 passing for 257 yards and spread the ball to receivers Ricky White (10-99-1), Arik Gilbert (9-93-0) and Taji Johnson (5-65-1). Marietta never trailed. Next: Friday at Grayson (2-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 45-3. Jaycee Harden was 21-of-27 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns and spread the ball to Tajh Sanders (6-103-1) and Lemeke Brockington (4-97-2). Colquitt has not allowed a touchdown in its two games. Daijun Edwards rushed for 108 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday at Valdosta (3-0)

3. (4) Archer (2-0)

Last week: Beat Spartanburg, S.C. 49-10. Carter Peevy was 18-of-23 passing for 219 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Renoldo Spivey rushed for 97 yards on eight carries. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (2-1)

4. (7) Lowndes (3-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 38-7. Jacurri Brown rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 116 yards. Lowndes' "Concrete Curtain" defense forced Parkview to punt on its first five possessions. Next: Friday at East Coweta (0-2)

5. (5) Grayson (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Marietta (3-0)

6. (8) McEachern (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (2-1)

7. (9) Hillgrove (3-0)

Last week: Beat Banneker 42-7. Hillgrove had five sacks, allowed less than 50 yards of total offense and scored on a 30-yard interception return (Noah Abrams), fumble recovery in the end zone (Jake Sayer) and 52-yard punt return (Zach Parker). Matthew McCravy was 11-of-14 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Etowah (1-2)

8. (6) Milton (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 26-23. Delvin Farrell threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to get Milton within 26-23, but Milton muffed a punt that Buford recovered with 2:14 left, and Buford ran out the clock. Ahmad Junearick rushed for 78 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday at JSerra Catholic, Calif. (2-1)

9. (3) Parkview (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 38-7. Parkview passed for 156 yards but was held to 22 yards rushing. Preseason all-state RB Cody Brown rushed for 29 yards on 15 carries. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Tift County (1-2)

10. (10) North Gwinnett (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Norcross (0-2)

Class AAAAAA

1. (3) Valdosta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 54-34. Valdosta led 37-6 after the first quarter. Tate Rodemaker was 13-of-17 passing for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Valdosta is No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since the final poll of the 2016 season. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (2-0)

2. (2) Dacula (3-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 28-23. Dacula rushed for 270 yards, getting 85 from Kaleb Edwards, 82 from Trenton Jones and 77 from Kyle Efford. It was the third straight win for Dacula over a team from the highest class. Dacula also beat Mill Creek and Discovery. Next: Sept. 20 at Central Gwinnett (0-2)

3. (4) Coffee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 21-7. Junior DB Arlis Sutton had 11 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception. A.J. Wilkerson was 12-of-19 passing for 122 yards. Next: Friday vs. Taravella, Fla. (0-2)

4. (5) Harrison (3-0)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 49-0. Gavin Hall was 8-of-14 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. David Roberts rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at South Cobb (0-3)

5. (8) Allatoona (1-1)

Last week: Beat Creekview 37-7. Dante Marshall (6-for-11 passing, 153 yards) ran for one touchdown and passed for another, Jude Kelley kicked field goals of 25, 50 and 46 yards, and Alex Wilson ran for 113 yards on 17 carries. Das Asante had 124 receiving yards on three catches. Next: Friday at River Ridge (0-2)

6. (1) Lee County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 40-17. Kyle Toole passed for 150 yards, but Lee was within 13-7 at halftime before the game got away. Lee had won 22 consecutive games over Georgia opponents dating to 2017 and a state-record 44 straight over non-region opponents dating to 2009. Next: Friday vs. Americus-Sumter (1-1)

7. (9) Stephenson (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (0-2)

8. (10) Lanier (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 23-0. Taj Barnes rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and Lanier shut out an opponent that beat the Longhorns 13-9 last season. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Clarke Central (2-1)

9. (NR) Dalton (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sequoyah (1-1)

10. (7) Northside-Warner Robins (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Jones County 56-33. Northside allowed its most points ever in a game, all in the first three quarters. QB Mason Ford rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries but was only 5-of-15 passing for 28 yards. Next: Friday at Whitewater (0-2)

Out: No. 6 Creekview (2-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Bainbridge (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Miami Beach, Fla. 37-0. Deyon Bouie intercepted two passes, and Bainbridge forced seven turnovers. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Quayde Hawkins was 10-of-18 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jeff Littleton got his 50th victory as a coach. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-1)

2. (2) Buford (2-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 26-23. Buford led 26-10 and weathered two Milton touchdowns before running out the final 2:14. Elijah Turner rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Jarvis Evans was 7-of-8 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, Va. (0-2)

3. (3) Carrollton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 48-35. Carrollton survived five turnovers, four on interceptions, and wasn't in control until Chaz Chambliss recovered a Riverdale fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a 41-21 lead with 10:51 left. Jared Nedd had three tackles for losses. Juan Carlos Nieves intercepted two passes. Mecose Todd rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Villa Rica (1-1)

4. (4) Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (0-3)

5. (8) Jones County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 56-33. Jones County put up the most points ever scored in a game against Northside as Hunter Costlow was 28-of-38 passing for 420 yards and six touchdowns. Maleek Wooten had eight receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns, and Jontavis Robertson had eight catches for 164 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday at Union Grove (2-0)

6. (5) Dutchtown (3-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 19-17. Crisp County got within two with two minutes left but failed to cover an onside kick, and Dutchtown ran out the clock. The two-part margin was earned on a safety in the first quarter following a punt to the 1-yard line. Next: Friday at Ola (3-0)

7. (6) Rome (1-1)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 63-6. Rome led 49-0 at halftime. E.J. Burks rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Kell (2-0)

8. (7) Stockbridge (2-0)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 34-20. Stockbridge took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter on Markell Ramsey's 24-yard TD run, then went up 28-20 on a 60-yard interception return late in the quarter by Mekhi Brewton. Stockbridge put the game away in the fourth on QB Javon McDonald's 37-yard TD run. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (0-3)

9. (10) Wayne County (1-0)

Last week: Game at Richmond Hill was postponed to Nov. 1. Next: Friday vs. Beaufort, S.C. (0-1)

10. (NR) Kell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 27-0. Kell held Lassiter to less than 75 yards of total offense. It was the first shutout for either school in a rivalry that now stands at 7-7. Next: Friday at Rome (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Clarke Central (2-1)

Class AAAA

1. (2) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Luella 47-0. Devonte Ross returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Cartersville led 40-0 at halftime while winning its 50th consecutive regular-season game. Ross also had a 57-yard TD reception. Tee Webb was 10-of-11 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McNair (0-2)

2. (3) Marist (2-0)

Last week: Beat Canyon Springs, Nev. 45-8. Connor Cigelske rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, both to Josh Moore. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-2)

3. (4) Troup (2-0)

Last week: Beat Columbus 68-13. Trey Williams and Navantae Moss each rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown. Kobe Hudson was 9-of-16 passing for 225 yards and five touchdowns, two to Zy Varner. Next: Thursday vs. Harris County (2-1)

4. (7) Woodward Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 13-10. James Mayfield kicked a 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to help beat the two-time defending AAAA champion. Mayfield also made a 25-yarder in the third quarter. Mike Wright was 19-of-31 passing for 218 yards. Next: Sept. 20 at McDonough (1-1)

5. (1) Blessed Trinity (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy 13-10. Blessed Trinity's 23-game winning streak had been the longest in the state. Next: Friday at Benedictine (0-1)

6. (5) Sandy Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hampton 47-3. Matthew Williams was 13-of-16 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Ahmad Jackson had five receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. Rashad Amos rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries. Nolan Johnson had a team-leading nine tackles. Next: Friday at Ridgeland (0-2)

7. (6) Cairo (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Columbus (0-2)

8. (NR) Flowery Branch (2-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 38-0. Chandler White rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and Flowery Branch posted its second shutout, this one over the previous No. 9 team in AAAAA. The first was 50-0 vs. East Hall. They mark Flowery Branch's first back-to-back shutouts since 2010. Next: Friday at Winder-Barrow (0-2)

9. (8) Burke County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wilkinson County (0-2)

10. (10) Thomson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing 35-0. Thomson led 28-0 after one quarter and allowed just four first downs. Skyler Lewis returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (2-1)

Out No. 9 Mary Persons (2-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 40-17. Noah Whittington rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries and helped lead Peach to victory over the two-time defending AAAAAA champions. Whittington scored on a 28-yard run to give Peach County a 13-7 lead at halftime, and the Trojans added two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the second half to make it 25-7. Next: Friday at Houston County (3-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (2-1)

Last week: Beat Valor Christian, Colo. 27-17. After trailing 17-7, Cedar Grove scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and sealed the victory with Tee Denson's 100-yard interception return with 20 seconds left. Valor was the ranked the No. 1 overall team in Colorado by MaxPreps and was its state's Class 5A champion last year. Chavon Wright rushed for 136 yards on 21 carries. Austin Smith was 13-of-26 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown. Denson had six tackles, one for a loss. Next: Friday at McEachern (2-0)

3. (3) Calhoun (2-0)

Last week: Beat Therrell 30-0. Calhoun led only 7-0 at halftime, then scored 23 points in the third quarter. Before the game, Calhoun's field was named for Hal Lamb, who retired in the offseason after leading Calhoun to three state titles. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (1-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Game vs. Beach canceled. Next: Thursday vs. New Hampstead (1-1)

5. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1)

Last week: Beat Prestonwood Christian, Texas 34-27. Tyler Bride scored all five GAC touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter as his team overcame a 27-14 deficit. Bride finished with 251 yards rushing on 28 carries. Two of his touchdowns covered 77 and 80 yards. Prestonwood, located outside of Dallas, entered as the No. 8 team in Texas' Division TAPPS I rankings, according to MaxPreps. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Thomson (2-0)

6. (7) Hart County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 40-20. Hart County Commerce for the first time since 1955. Malachi Thomas rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and Hart outscored Commerce 26-7 in the second half after leading only 14-13 at the break. Next: Friday at Madison County (2-1)

7. (5) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (2-1)

8. (8) Lovett (2-1)

Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 39-0. Blaine McAllister was 10-of-19 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Henry Beery rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mary Persons (2-1)

9. (9) Appling County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 40-20. Appling led 20-0 at halftime and put up 410 yards rushing, led by QB Jeremiah Holmes' 84 on eight carries. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (1-1)

10. (NR) Westminster (1-2)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 42-14. Paul Weathington rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and QB Will Hallmark rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Westminster completed only two passes, but St. Pius completed none (0-for-4). Will Benton had a tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and recovered two. Ayinde Green had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Marist (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Crisp County (1-2)

Class AA

1. (1) Rockmart (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Heard County (0-2)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (1-1)

Last week: Beat Heard County 61-7. Hapeville led 41-7 by halftime against the defending AA champions. Rico Powers returned a kickoff for a touchdown after Heard County's only touchdown. He also scored on a pass reception. Sophomore DL Leon Brown returned two Heard fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Therrell (1-2)

3. (3) Callaway (1-1)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 56-10. Tank Bigsby rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Demetrius Coleman threw a 98-yard TD pass to Jacob Freeman. DE Anthony Elliott had 16 tackles, five for losses, and 2.5 sacks. Next: Friday vs. Cross Keys (0-3)

4. (4) Dublin (2-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 35-13. Marcus Adams (15-130-2) and JaQues Eavns (8-110-1) each went over 100 yards rushing in a game between 2018 region champions. Adams' TD runs of 27 and 44 yards in the third quarter gave Dublin a 28-7 lead. Dublin attempted only two passes, but Kendell Wade completed both for 67 yards and a touchdown. Dublin intercepted three passes. Next: Sept. 20 at Brooks County (1-1)

5. (5) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Stephens County (1-2)

6. (6) Washington County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (0-2)

7. (7) Brooks County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 38-14. Brooks trailed only 17-14 entering the fourth quarter before the wheels came off against the No. 1 team in the Class A public-school rankings. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (3-0)

8. (8) Swainsboro (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 35-13. Robert Allen rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (2-1)

9. (NR) Fitzgerald (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 30-0. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (2-1)

10. (10) Dodge County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to West Laurens 42-28. Dodge led 28-14 early in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold off an undefeated Class AAAA team. Dodge coach Ken Cofer was ejected for two sideline infractions. Dodge's Keldrick Beck returned two interceptions for touchdowns (53 and 35 yards) and Daylon Gordon Returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Appling County (2-0)

Out: No. 9 Heard County (0-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 42-0. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Michael Clark had two sacks and three tackles for losses. ELCA intercepted four passes. Next: Sept. 20 at Holy Innocents' (2-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 49-19. Deion Colzie had six receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Kurt Knisely rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and had six tackles. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (1-2)

3. (4) Darlington (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 38-28. Kolin Rogers rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Griffin Brewster was 13-of-16 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Gordon Lee (2-1)

4. (5) Wesleyan (3-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 24-14. Wesleyan scored the game's final 24 points after trailing 14-0 at halftime. J.C. French was 12-of-18 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries. Prince Avenue, then ranked No. 3, is the highest-ranked opponent that Wesleyan has beaten since it defeated No. 1 ECI for the 2008 Class A championship. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-3)

5. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 24-14. Brock Vandagriff, an Oklahoma commit, suffered a broken fibula on the third play of the game but played on and was 30-of-44 passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. His status for the season is unknown, though coach Greg Vandagriff, the quarterback's father, says the injury potentially is season-ending. Prince Avenue had won 48 of its previous 50 regular-season games, both losses to Athens Academy. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-1)

6. (6) Aquinas (3-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 47-6. WR/RB Joseph Welch had 141 yards from scrimmage on five touches. A.J. Williams rushed for 89 yards on nine carries. Aquinas led 27-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 20 at Lincoln County (1-1)

7. (7) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pinecrest Academy 47-14. Fellowship Christian rushed for 402 yards, led by Murphy Reeves' 134 on 11 carries. Eli Hildebrandt rushed for 89 yards on six carries, and Jayven Hall had 73 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Walker (1-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Walker 27-7. North Cobb made a goal-line stand on Walker's opening possession, then drove 99 yards for a 7-0 lead and scored on all four possessions of the first half. North Cobb Christian, anchored by NG Denzel Alexander-Louis (two tackles for losses), allowed only 126 yards of total offense. RB Ryan Lewis had 96 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Monticello (0-2)

9. (9) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Game vs. Islands was postponed (TBA). Next: Sept. 20 vs. Treutlen (3-0)

10. (10) George Walton Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 14-10. George Walton led 14-7 at halftime and survived a defensive struggle. FS Jake Whitten had eight tackles, one for a loss, and intercepted a pass. LB Chris Sperin had 13 tackles. RB Jackson Ellerbee had 87 yards rushing and receiving. QB Colby Bell led GWA to a touchdown on its first drive but was injured and did not return. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (0-2)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 38-14. Tyler Morehead rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. Clinch had lost six straight games at Brooks County, last winning in 1989. Next: Friday at Dooly County (0-2)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mount Paran Christian (1-0)

3. (3) Pelham (2-0)

Last week: Beat Baconton Charter 56-0. Kendrick Patterson passed for 216 yards. Jamarquis Ross rushed for 98. Reggie Walker had three tackles for losses. Next: Thursday vs. Randolph-Clay (0-1)

4. (4) Marion County (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Pacelli (3-0)

5. (6) Mitchell County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 48-6. Quantavious Hunter was 11-of-17 passing for 216 yards and four touchdowns, two to Myron Carthen, who had four catches for 131 yards. Willie Williams returned a punt and caught a pass for touchdowns. Mitchell County QB James Thomas, a three-star recruit, did not play. Next: Friday vs. Miller County (0-2)

6. (5) Commerce (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Hart County 40-20. Sam Roach rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a losing effort to a ranked AAA team. Next: Sept. 20 at Providence Christian (1-1)

7. (8) Schley County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Spencer (1-2)

8. (9) Manchester (2-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 54-0. Manchester led 465 to minus-4 in total yards. Anthony Ferguson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Morgan Raymond was 6-of-8 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns, two to Nick Foster. Next: Saturday vs. Northeast (0-2)

9. (10) Trion (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 27-6. Trion had 301 yards of offense, and four backs scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Armuchee (0-2)

10. (NR) Bowdon (3-0)

Last week: Beat Monticello 24-7. Sophomore RB Gage Stephens rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. LB Jarrett Anderson had 11 tackles and an interception. Bowdon is 3-0 against the same opponents that resulted in an 0-3 start last year. Next: Sept. 27 at North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Turner County (2-1)

