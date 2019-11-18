  • Historic victories for three rural North Georgia schools

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Rural North Georgia shone brightly in a first round of the Georgia high school football playoffs as Dawson County, Union County and Madison County earned historic victories in a weekend of few surprises. 

    Dawson County beat a ranked opponent from its own classification for the first time in its 27-3 victory over No. 10 Westminster in Class AAA. Despite five consecutive playoff berths, a region championship and a state quarterfinal finish in 2015, Dawson had been 0-43 all-time against top-10 teams in its class. 

    Union County and Madison County, both coached by alumni, won the first state-playoff games in their histories. 

    Union County, under coach Brian Allison, defeated South Atlanta 19-15 in a AA game. The Panthers won a region playoff game in 1964, advanced to Class B quarterfinals in 1972 and 1973 in eight-team brackets and made the playoffs six of the past seven seasons, but this was their first true state-playoff win. 

    Madison County, which defeated Ridgeland 27-20 under coach Chris Smith, won a region playoff game against Norcross in 1982 but had been 0-3 in the state playoffs. 

    Johns Creek and St. Francis also won state-playoff games for the first time. 

    Top-10 teams went 61-4 in the first round. That's after ranked teams lost 11 times in 2018. 

