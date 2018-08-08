0 High school notebook: Insane catch, Honus Wagner playing football

The doctor, not the country

The new Denmark High School in Forsyth County honors Dr. Leila Denmark, who helped develop a vaccine for whooping cough in 1932. Denmark died in 2012 at the age of 114. She was the fifth-oldest living person in the world. The new high school - adjacent to where Dr. Denmark lived and ran a medical office - sits on a 110-acre campus that might be the biggest in the state. It comes with barn, horses and classes in animal science.

You'll flip over this one

The most amazing video tweet of the offseason comes from all-state wide receiver Ryan Davis of Blessed Trinity. We won't spoil it - watch it for yourself, you'll be glad you did - but as one commenter put it, "Oh, myyyyyyy."

A tweet to make you think

The most thought-provoking text tweet of the offseason comes from new Banks County coach Jay Reid (@CoachJayReid). We won't spoil it - read the Tweet for yourself, you'll be glad you did - but it ends, "Opportunity is available everywhere these days. ... Stay at home and make it great!"

Georgia Tech influence

Jay Reid is one of two former Georgia Tech players who became Georgia head coaces in the offseason. The other was Ashley Henderson, hired by Thomas County Central from the Valwood School in Valdosta. Two other former Tech players already were Georgia head coaches - Steve Davenport at South Gwinnett and Mitch Jordan at Mount Paran Christian.

Bulldogs, too

Four former Georgia Bulldogs were hired as head coaches in the offseason. They were Bruce Adrine (KIPP Atlanta Collegiate), Ronnie Harris (Oglethorpe County), Damien Gary (Dougherty) and Robert Edwards (Riverwood). Edwards, previously at Greene County, is the only one with prior head-coaching experience. There are 24 UGA graduates who are GHSA head coaches, though not all played for Georgia.

The Flyin' Dutchman of North Forsyth

Honus Wagner, the Pittsburgh Pirates' shortstop of baseball's Dead Ball Era, was the greatest baseball player of his time. Honus Wagner, the North Forsyth Raiders' linebacker, is making proud the name of the original Flyin' Dutchman. A three-year starter, the present-day Wagner had 61 tackles, 18 assists, six stops for losses, five pass breakups, four interceptions and a blocked extra point last season. Wager's father, David, is a big baseball fan, according to North Forsyth head coach Robert Craft. "Dad mentioned that the name Honus took a little time to grow on mom," Craft said. The full name is Bryson Honus Wagner. He has an older brother named Trey Gehrig Wagner. He goes by Trey and not the Iron Horse.

Marietta football players to appeal

Two Marietta football players at the center of the GHSA's investigation that led to eight forfeited victories from the 2017 season are appealing their 2018 eligibility to the GHSA on Tuesday. In July, the GHSA found them ineligible because they had not made the required bona-fide move in residence that allows immediate eligibility. The players believed they were exempt from the residency requirement because their mothers worked in the Marietta school system. But the GHSA rule waives the bona-fide move requirement only if a parent works at the high school. Marietta filed false transfer paperwork indicating that the players' mothers did work at the high school, according to the GHSA. A broader investigation is ongoing.

Stringer left a lasting mark

GHSF Daily's first issue memorialized Billy Henderson and a few other coaches who had died in the offseason but neglected to mention the passing of Tommy Stringer, a Georgia football coach of 29 years who retired as Loganville's athletics director in 2016. A member of the Georgia Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, Stringer was head football coach at Baker (1972-73), Druid Hills (1977-79), Clarkston (1980-88) and Loganville (1989-2003). Stringer died on Feb. 17. He was 78.

Whatever happened to ... Tylan Morton?

Tylan Morton was a big story in 2016, when he broke Hutson Mason's single-season record for passing yards. The Griffin quarterback, who passed for 4,741 yards, ended up at Hinds Community College. He committed this summer to Western Kentucky, where he would be eligible next year. It is perhaps surprising the number of top Georgia players who go the JUCO route. Others in Morton's class are linebacker Lakie Henry of Dodge County (committed to Tennessee), cornerback Dreshun Miller of Sprayberry (LSU), athlete Marquez Bembry of Mount Vernon Presbyterian (Kentucky), tight end T.K. McClendon of Treutlen (LSU), Montravious Richardson of Westover (Mississippi State) and cornerback D.J. Daniel of Spalding (uncommitted No. 5 overall JUCO prospect).

Chubb's donation

Former Cedartown great Nick Chubb, now a Cleveland Brown, donated 65 football helmets to his alma mater this summer. Cedartown coach Doyle Kelley, who is expecting a big season, estimated the cost at $15,000. Chubb recently signed a deal with Xenith, a sports apparel manufacturer.

