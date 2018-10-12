0 High school football recruit backs away from UGA pledge

In the midst of last Friday's high school football games, there was a some big recruiting news for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Blessed Trinity's J.D. Bertrand de-committed from UGA. The fiery and tough 4-star ILB had been committed to UGA since July of 2017.

The senior LB ranks as the nation’s No. 16 OLB and the No. 312 overall prospect for 2019 on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bertrand, who is also an Eagle Scout, shared the news from his Twitter account.

Bertrand becomes the third Bulldog in the class of 2019 to de-commit in the past couple weeks.

5-star WR Jadon Hasewlood dropped his news on Tuesday of last week. Jalen Perry, another 4-star CB prospect, made his next move known last Thursday evening.

Prior to his decision, he was the lowest-rated 4-star commitment for the Bulldogs in the class of 2019.

He is still strongly committed to the Bulldogs.

The news from Bertrand will drop the Bulldogs down to 16 commits for the 2019 cycle. Yet the Bulldogs still remain at No. 3 nationally on the 2019 247Sports Team composite rankings.

Georgia still has a total of four prospects with a 5-star rating committed to the program in its 2019 class. The Bulldogs are the only program among the top 9 nationally in those ratings with less than 18 commitment for this cycle.

The move here – much like the one with Perry – does seem very similar to the ones made last year. The Bulldogs suffered a series of de-commitments from their class along the way to signing the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for 2019.

When the Bulldogs lost a prospect, they went on to sign higher-rated prospects in their stead.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.