Georgia high school football state rankings

There were 10 games last week between ranked high school football teams from the same classification, but they didn't lead to many changes in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution high school football rankings. The higher-ranked team won nine of the 10.
Three of those games took place in Class AAAAAAA. No. 2 McEachern beat No. 5 Marietta; No. 3 Colquitt County beat No. 10 Camden County; and No. 4 Grayson beat No. 9 Archer.
In AAAA, No. 1 Marist beat No. 9 Denmark; No. 2 Cartersville beat No. 4 Sandy Creek; and No. 4 Blessed Trinity beat No. 6 Flowery Branch.
Other higher-ranked teams that won were No. 2 Valdosta over No. 6 Coffee in AAAAAA, No. 2 Carrollton over No. 7 Kell in AAAAA and No. 1 Clinch County over No. 10 Turner County in A.
The only upset of this sort was No. 6 Appling County's 21-6 victory over No. 5 Liberty County in AAA.
Four teams fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked opponents. Those were Dalton (to Sprayberry in AAAAAA), Hart County (to Monroe Area in AAA), Fitzgerald (to Thomasville in AA), and Aquinas (lost to Hancock Central in A).
Hancock's 22-14 victory over Aquinas marked Hancock's first victory over a top-10 team since 1984, covering 54 games.
Class AAAAAAA
- (1) Lowndes (8-0)
- (2) McEachern (7-0)
- (3) Colquitt County (7-1)
- (4) Grayson (6-1)
- (6) North Gwinnett (7-1)
- (7) Hillgrove (6-1)
- (5) Marietta (5-2)
- (8) Parkview (6-1)
- (9) Archer (4-3)
- (10) Camden County (7-1)
Class AAAAAA
- (1) Dacula (7-0)
- (2) Valdosta (7-1)
- (3) Harrison (8-0)
- (4) Lee County (6-1)
- (5) Lanier (7-0)
- (6) Coffee (6-2)
- (10) Johns Creek (6-1)
- (7) Allatoona (4-2-1)
- (9) South Paulding (6-1)
- (NR) Mays (6-1)
Out: No. 8 Dalton
Class AAAAA
- (1) Buford (8-0)
- (2) Carrollton (8-0)
- (3) Jones County (7-0)
- (4) Warner Robins (7-1)
- (5) Dutchtown (6-1)
- (6) Rome (6-2)
- (8) Wayne County (6-1)
- (9) Veterans (7-1)
- (10) Ware County (4-3)
- (7) Kell (5-2)
Class AAAA
- (1) Marist (8-0)
- (2) Cartersville (8-0)
- (3) Woodward Academy (7-0)
- (5) Blessed Trinity (6-1)
- (4) Sandy Creek (6-1)
- (6) Flowery Branch (6-1)
- (7) Burke County (7-1)
- (8) North Oconee (8-0)
- (10) Oconee County (7-1)
- (NR) West Laurens (6-1)
Out: No. 9 Denmark
Class AAA
- (1) Peach County (6-1)
- (2) Cedar Grove (6-2)
- (3) Pierce County (7-0)
- (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)
- (6) Appling County (6-1)
- (7) Crisp County (5-3)
- (8) Lovett (6-2)
- (9) Jefferson (6-1)
- (NR) Jenkins (7-1)
- (NR) North Murray (7-1)
Out: No. 5 Liberty County, No. 10 Hart County
Class AA
- (1) Rockmart (7-0)
- (3) Callaway (6-1)
- (4) Dublin (7-0)
- (2) Hapeville Charter (5-1-1)
- (5) Rabun County (7-0)
- (6) Swainsboro (6-1)
- (8) Bleckley County (6-2)
- (9) Union County (7-0)
- (10) Washington County (5-2)
- (NR) Thomasville (4-4)
Out: No. 7 Fitzgerald
Class A (Public)
- (1) Irwin County (6-0)
- (2) Clinch County (6-1)
- (3) Pelham (7-0)
- (7) Wilcox County (6-1)
- (5) Mitchell County (6-1)
- (4) Bowdon (6-1)
- (6) Commerce (5-2)
- (9) Lincoln County (5-2)
- (8) Manchester (5-2)
- (10) Turner County (5-2)
Class A (Private)
- (1) Athens Academy (7-0)
- (2) Holy Innocents (7-0)
- (3) Eagle's Landing Christian (6-1)
- (4) Darlington (7-0)
- (5) Fellowship Christian (7-0)
- (7) Wesleyan (5-2)
- (8) Prince Avenue Christian (5-2)
- (10) Christian Heritage (6-1)
- (9) North Cobb Christian (6-1)
- (NR) Hebron Christian (5-2)
Out: No. 6 Aquinas
