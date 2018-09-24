0 Georgia high school football rankings

It’s been over 10 years since Wheeler, Mitchell County and Schley County have been ranked in football. Christian Heritage has never been in a top 10. Those four schools made history for themselves in the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll.

Wheeler, an East Cobb school best known for its six state championships in boys basketball, defeated previous No. 5 Roswell 37-36 in a Class AAAAAAA game last week and entered the rankings at No. 8. It’s been since 1993 since the Wildcats were ranked. That’s also the last time that Wheeler was 5-0.

The other newly ranked teams are in Class A.

Schley County defeated previous No. 10 Dooly County 23-6 and moved to No. 8 in the public-school rankings. Schley has appeared in only one other poll, that for one week in 2006. Schley County opened in 2000.

Mitchell County also joined the Class A public-school rankings at No. 9. The Eagles were ranked in the final GSWA poll of 2017 after a 10-2 finish but have not been ranked by the AJC since 1999, when the school was known as Mitchell-Baker. Mitchell County is 4-1, having won three games by blowout after losing its opener to Class AA opponent Brooks County.

In the Class A private-school rankings, Christian Heritage is ranked for the first time at No. 10. The Lions, off last week after beating No. 7 Mount Zion of public division on Sept. 14, is 4-0 for the first time since starting varsity football in 2010.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (6-0)

2. (2) Walton (5-0)

3. (4) Parkview (4-0)

4. (3) Grayson (3-2)

5. (8) Archer (4-1)

6. (7) North Gwinnett (3-2)

7. (9) McEachern (4-1)

8. (NR) Wheeler (5-0)

9. (NR) Hillgrove (5-0)

10. (NR) Lowndes (5-1)

Out: No. 5 Roswell, No. 6 Milton, No. 10 Marietta

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (5-0)

2. (2) Coffee (6-0)

3. (3) Harrison (6-0)

4. (4) Sequoyah (4-0)

5. (5) Creekview (5-0)

6. (6) Valdosta (2-3)

7. (7) Alpharetta (3-1)

8. (8) Northside (Warner Robins) (3-3)

9. (9) Tucker (3-2)

10. (NR) Mays (2-2)

Out: No. 10 Douglas County

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (5-0)

2. (2) Buford (3-2)

3. (3) Stockbridge (5-0)

4. (5) Jones County (5-0)

5. (4) Carrollton (4-1)

6. (6) Warner Robins (4-1)

7. (7) Wayne County (5-0)

8. (8) Ware County (4-1)

9. (9) Dutchtown (5-0)

10. (10) Southwest DeKalb (5-0)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (5-0)

2. (4) Mary Persons (5-0)

3. (5) St. Pius X (5-1)

4. (3) Cartersville (5-0)

5. (6) Troup (5-0)

6. (2) Marist (4-1)

7. (7) Burke County (3-2)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (4-0)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)

10. (10) Eastside (4-0)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (5-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (4-1)

3. (4) Monroe Area (5-0)

4. (3) Peach County (3-2)

5. (5) Westminster (3-2)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-2)

7. (7) Benedictine (3-1)

8. (8) Jefferson (4-1)

9. (9) Pace Academy (3-2)

10. (10) Dawson County (5-0)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (4-0)

2. (2) Callaway (4-1)

3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)

4. (4) Bremen (4-0)

5. (5) Rockmart (5-0)

6. (6) Dodge County (5-0)

7. (7) Rabun County (4-1)

8. (8) Washington County (4-0)

9. (9) Vidalia (5-0)

10. (10) Brooks County (3-2)

Class A (Pulbic)

1. (1) Irwin County (5-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (4-1)

3. (3) Commerce (5-0)

4. (4) Pelham (5-0)

5. (5) Charlton County (4-1)

6. (6) Marion County (5-0)

7. (9) Mount Zion (Carroll) (4-1)

8. (NR) Schley County (4-1)

9. (NR) Mitchell County (4-1)

10. (NR) Macon County (2-2)

Out: No. 7 Manchester, No. 8 Turner County, No. 10 Dooly County

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (4-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

3. (3) Athens Academy (4-0)

4. (5) Calvary Day (4-0)

5. (10) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

6. (7) Aquinas (4-0)

7. (6) Savannah Country Day (4-0)

8. (9) George Walton Academy (5-0)

9. (8) Mount Paran Christian (2-2)

10. (NR) Christian Heritage (4-0)

Out: No. 4 Darlington

