0 GAC tries to hand Dawson County its first loss

The GAC Spartans got off to a slow start against the Dawson County Tigers but eventually took control of the game and in doing so, took control of Region 7-AAA with a 23-20 win on Friday at Spartan Stadium in Norcross.

The No. 10 Tigers (6-1, 2-1 7-AAA) drew first blood on Sevaughn Clark’s 22-yard run to start the second quarter, giving them a short-lived 7-0 lead before the Spartans (5-2, 3-0) ripped off 23 unanswered points.

Ty James led the Spartans with five catches for 156 yards, including touchdown receptions of 20 and 69 yards as GAC built its lead.

“Our coach always tells us to move on to the next play,” said James, a senior. “We couldn’t get it going at the beginning, but we kept our foot on the pedal and kept going and it just started working out for us. This was a big win and we needed it. I’m proud of the team.”

James’ 20-yard touchdown reception from Jackson Hardy tied the game on the Spartans’ next drive. Beck Naegele added a 41-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the half to give the Spartans a lead they never relinquished.

After a Dawson County three-and-out, Josh Rose delivered a long strike downfield that James hauled in with a fingertip basket catch. He then coasted the final 20 yards into the end zone to complete the 69-yard play, giving GAC a 17-7 lead with 1:58 remaining in the half.

“The second quarter was huge,” Spartans coach Tim Hardy said. “Ty James went up and got a football, which was big.”

After a scoreless third quarter, Tyler Bride’s 38-yard run gave GAC its final points and a 23-7 lead with 8:45 in the game.

The Tigers didn’t give up, however, and answered with a 15-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Dakohta Sonnichsen’s 8-yard touchdown run to make it 23-13 with 4:32 remaining.

The Tigers then recovered the onside kick, but their drive would stall, ending with a missed 49-yard field goal. The Spartans fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, though, and the Tigers recovered on the GAC 24. Three plays later, they brought the score to its final margin with 1:10 left.

The win puts the Spartans in the driver’s seat for their fifth consecutive region title. The Tigers were off to their best start since 1967 and have a shot for their first playoff win since 1999.

Rose finished 14-of-20 passing for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Tigers were led by Clark, who rushed 18 times for 116 yards and two scores, and Ahmad Kamara (16 rushes, 101 yards).

Dawson County 0 7 0 13 - 20

GAC 0 17 0 6 - 23

D - Sevaughn Clark 22 run (Caleb Bonesteel kick)

G - Ty James 20 pass from Jackson Hardy (Beck Naegele kick)

G - Naegele 30 FG

G - James 69 pass from Josh Rose (Naegele kick)

G - Tyler Bride 38 run (kick failed)

D - Dakohta Sonnichsen 8 run (run failed)

D - Clark 9 run (Bonesteel kick)

