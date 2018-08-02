Class AAAAAA preseason all-state team

*Best player: Jalen Perry. The Dacula junior had 44 tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2017 on defense, where he projects to play in college. On offense, he rushed 46 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns and had 27 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. Perry is committed to Georgia.
*Best position: Wide receiver. There are three highly productive players here: Pope's Zach Owens, a Georgia Tech commit with 658 yards receiving and 622 rushing last season; Cambridge's Ridge Polk, an ace return man who had 1,878 all-purpose yards; and Heritage's Devron Harper, who had 1,087 yards receiving.
*Highly recruited: Justin Eboigbe. The Forest Park defensive end is rated the state's No. 13 recruit and the nation's 123rd. He is committed to Alabama.
*That's interesting: Cory Munson might've been the best offensive player at Northside of Warner Robins last year, and he might be again. He's a kicker. He made 18 of 24 field goals, a long of 59, and put 27 of 52 kicks in the end zone. He also averaged 41.1 yards per punt.
*Snubbed? Nazir Stackhouse. The Stephenson defensive tackle committed to Georgia just weeks after his sophomore season last year. Stackhouse gave way to some more productive, older performers, but expect the 285-pounder to build on his eight tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks this year.
*What else is new? That remains to be seen, but a year ago, Winder-Barrow defensive end Logan Cash was new. At least, he wasn't known much to college coaches or the media. Then, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder had 23.5 sacks and 40 tackles for losses. Cash committed to Clemson in June. Also new: Jammie Robinson, a four-star RB/DB, just transferred to Lee County from Crisp County.
OFFENSE
QB (pro) - Max Brosmer, Centennial
QB (dual) - Tre Luttrell, Habersham Central
RB - Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute
RB - Jonquavous Brown, Grovetown
WR - Zach Owens, Pope
WR - Ridge Polk, Cambridge
WR - Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers)
OL - Griffin Carder, Lee County
OL - Warren McClendon, Brunswick
OL - Nick Pendley, Creekview
OL - Will Rogers, Lovejoy
OL - Jaymin Speight, Coffee
ATH - Jammie Robinson, Lee County
PK - Cory Munson, Northside (Warner Robins)
DEFENSE
DL - Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Forest Park
DL - Derrick McClendon, Tucker
DL - Mataio Soli, Douglas County
LB - Kameron Brown, Lanier
LB - Will McCarty, Harrison
LB - Sean McDaniel, Dacula
LB - Tra Wilkins, Stephenson
DB - TreRon Collins, Hughes
DB - Tay Mayo, Lee County
DB - Jalen Perry, Dacula
DB - David Spaulding, Bradwell Institute
P - Diego Huerta, Douglas County
Coming Friday: Class AAAAA
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}