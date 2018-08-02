  • Class AAAAAA preseason all-state team

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    *Best player: Jalen Perry. The Dacula junior had 44 tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2017 on defense, where he projects to play in college. On offense, he rushed 46 times for 637 yards and seven touchdowns and had 27 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. Perry is committed to Georgia. 

    *Best position: Wide receiver. There are three highly productive players here: Pope's Zach Owens, a Georgia Tech commit with 658 yards receiving and 622 rushing last season; Cambridge's Ridge Polk, an ace return man who had 1,878 all-purpose yards; and Heritage's Devron Harper, who had 1,087 yards receiving. 

    *Highly recruited: Justin Eboigbe. The Forest Park defensive end is rated the state's No. 13 recruit and the nation's 123rd. He is committed to Alabama. 

    *That's interesting: Cory Munson might've been the best offensive player at Northside of Warner Robins last year, and he might be again. He's a kicker. He made 18 of 24 field goals, a long of 59, and put 27 of 52 kicks in the end zone. He also averaged 41.1 yards per punt. 

    *Snubbed? Nazir Stackhouse. The Stephenson defensive tackle committed to Georgia just weeks after his sophomore season last year. Stackhouse gave way to some more productive, older performers, but expect the 285-pounder to build on his eight tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks this year.

    *What else is new? That remains to be seen, but a year ago, Winder-Barrow defensive end Logan Cash was new. At least, he wasn't known much to college coaches or the media. Then, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder had 23.5 sacks and 40 tackles for losses. Cash committed to Clemson in June. Also new: Jammie Robinson, a four-star RB/DB, just transferred to Lee County from Crisp County. 

    OFFENSE 

    QB (pro) - Max Brosmer, Centennial 

    QB (dual) - Tre Luttrell, Habersham Central 

    RB - Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute 

    RB - Jonquavous Brown, Grovetown 

    WR - Zach Owens, Pope 

    WR - Ridge Polk, Cambridge 

    WR - Devron Harper, Heritage (Conyers) 

    OL - Griffin Carder, Lee County 

    OL - Warren McClendon, Brunswick 

    OL - Nick Pendley, Creekview 

    OL - Will Rogers, Lovejoy 

    OL - Jaymin Speight, Coffee 

    ATH - Jammie Robinson, Lee County 

    PK - Cory Munson, Northside (Warner Robins) 

    DEFENSE 

    DL - Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow 

    DL - Justin Eboigbe, Forest Park 

    DL - Derrick McClendon, Tucker 

    DL - Mataio Soli, Douglas County 

    LB - Kameron Brown, Lanier 

    LB - Will McCarty, Harrison 

    LB - Sean McDaniel, Dacula 

    LB - Tra Wilkins, Stephenson 

    DB - TreRon Collins, Hughes 

    DB - Tay Mayo, Lee County 

    DB - Jalen Perry, Dacula 

    DB - David Spaulding, Bradwell Institute 

    P - Diego Huerta, Douglas County 

    Coming Friday: Class AAAAA 

