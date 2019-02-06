BREAKING: Georgia flips 5-star WR George Pickens from Auburn

Boom! George Pickens was the National Signing Day surprise everyone was waiting on.
The 5-star receiver chose to flip to the Bulldogs instead of stick with Auburn on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver now becomes the fifth prospect with the 5-star rating in the 2019 class at UGA.
Pickens had been committed to Auburn since July of 2017. The Hoover High (Hoover, Ala.) prospect rates as the nation’s No. 4 WR prospect and the No. 24 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite ratings.
