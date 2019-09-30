0 7 teams scored 70+ points on the football field this week

1. Scoring frenzy: Only two teams had scored 70 points in a game over the first five weeks of the season. On Friday, seven teams did it. Three of them scored 77 - Athens Academy (77-6 over Towns County), Dublin (77-13 over East Laurens) and Peach County (77-14 over Kendrick). On top of those, Hapeville Charter beat McNair 71-0, Jefferson beat East Jackson 70-6, Prince Avenue Christian beat Riverside Military 70-27 and Union County beat Putnam County 74-57.

2. Newnan 10, Walton 7: Walton (2-3) is off to its worst start on the field since 2010 after losing to a Newnan team that was projected as a 16-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Raiders officially started 1-4 in 2014, but that included three forfeited victories. Newnan is 3-2, the only team in Region 2-AAAAAAA with a winning record.

3. M.L. King 41, Mundy's Mill 25: M.L. King, a nine-point favorite, improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2012 and is ranked this week for the first time since 2013. The Lions were ranked at least three weeks in every season from 2003 through 2013 but have not had a winning season since. Mundy's Mill, a playoff team in 2018, is 0-4 in Region 4-AAAAAA.

4: Manchester 43, Marion County 14: Manchester (3-1) has had quite a two-week turnaround. On Sept. 14, the Blue Devils lost by 50 points to Northeast, a Class AA school that is 2-3, and fell out of the top 10. Manchester returned to the Class A public-school rankings at No. 8 after beating then-No. 5 Marion County, which was a five-point favorite.

5. Stockbridge 38, Columbia 37: Stockbridge, a 38-point favorite, avoided what would have been the biggest upset of the week when it stopped Columbia's two-point conversion attempt with 2:33 remaining. Stockbridge has not lost a non-region game to a Georgia opponent in the regular season since 2013. Columbia is 0-5, including a forfeit loss to Towers.

Worth noting: Bowdon, a four-point underdog, beat North Cobb Christian 27-21 for its first win against a ranked opponent since 2013. Bowdon, 1-9 last season, moved to No. 4 in the Class A public-school rankings, its first time in the top five since 2006. ... Harrison was just a one-point favorite but dominated Dalton 42-21 in a battle of top-10 teams to take sole possession of first place in 6-AAAAAA. Harrison scored on its first six possessions and led 42-7 midway through the fourth quarter. ... Lakeside (Evans) is 4-0 for the first time since 2009 after its 42-7 victory over Emerald (S.C.). It was the Panthers' third victory this season against a team from South Carolina after previously beating South Aiken 36-21 and Aiken 42-0. ... Newton rebounded from its only loss of the season, 42-14 against Buford on Sept. 20, and beat seven-point favorite Westlake 31-14. Westlake (2-3), the defending 2-AAAAAAA champ, has its first three-game losing streak since 2013. ... Woodstock held on to beat North Forsyth 14-13 for its first victory of the season. The Wolverines snapped a six-game losing streak that was tied for third-longest in school history. North Forsyth was 3-1 and an 11-point favorite.

