    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have traded Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.

    According to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein, the Hawks are sending Schroder and Muscala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Carmelo Anthony and a first-round pick in 2022.

    According to Klein, the Hawks will waive Carmelo Anthony.

    Experts believe the Houston Rockets are the front-runner to land Anthony.

