ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have traded Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.
According to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein, the Hawks are sending Schroder and Muscala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Carmelo Anthony and a first-round pick in 2022.
According to Klein, the Hawks will waive Carmelo Anthony.
Hawks GM Travis Schlenk finally gets rid of Dennis Schroder..— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 19, 2018
He’s headed to OKC (along with Mike Muscala) for Carmelo Anthony and 2022 first-round pick
No, Mello not playing for Hawks, he’s being waved (@wojespn has it 1st) pic.twitter.com/Z1H2XQdejU
Experts believe the Houston Rockets are the front-runner to land Anthony.
