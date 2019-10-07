Hawks, Sharecare team-up again for College Park Skyhawks' new jerseys

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Atlanta Hawks' new G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, have announced a jersey partner for their inaugural 2019-20 season that will look familiar to Hawks fans.
Atlanta-based digital health company Sharecare is extending its partnership with the Hawks and will have its logo featured on both the Skyhawks' home and away uniforms.
Atlanta Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman says partnering with Sharecare for their G League team "made all the sense in the world."
"We are thrilled that we will have Sharecare on the jerseys of our players and to use this integrated program to build on our success around improving the health and wellness of this great city."
In addition to the jersey sponsorship, the Skyhawks and Sharecare will also team up on health-focused community events that will include the G League team's players.
The College Park Skyhawks will play at the new 3,500-seat Gateway Center at College Park. Their first game is November 8 and their home debut will be on November 21.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}