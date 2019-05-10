ATLANTA - 2 Chainz is going to the league … as a part owner.
Grammy Award-winning recording artist and College Park native Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has agreed to an ownership stake in the Hawks’ NBA G League team, the College Park Skyhawks.
He joins the ownership group of the affiliate led by Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler.
A formal announcement will be made at a Friday afternoon news conference at Epps' alma mater North Clayton High School.
WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}