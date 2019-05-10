  • 2 Chainz joins ownership group of Hawks' G League team

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - 2 Chainz is going to the league … as a part owner.

    Grammy Award-winning recording artist and College Park native Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has agreed to an ownership stake in the Hawks’ NBA G League team, the College Park Skyhawks.

    He joins the ownership group of the affiliate led by Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler.

    A formal announcement will be made at a Friday afternoon news conference at Epps' alma mater North Clayton High School.

    WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories