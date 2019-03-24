  • Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter accepts job at Tulane

    By: Courtney Martinez

    ATLANTA - Georgia State men's basketball head coach Ron Hunter has accepted the head coaching job with Tulane. 

    Hunter confirmed to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein he made the decision Saturday around midnight. The news comes two days after the Panthers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in a loss to Houston.

    Georgia State hired Hunter in 2011, where he led the Panthers to 22-12 record in his first year. Since then, Hunter and the Panthers have made three NCAA tournaments in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

    Georgia State’s 2015 appearance is most memorable for the program’s upset over No. 3 seed Baylor. Hunter famously fell off his stool as he watched his son R.J. Hunter nailed the game winner with 2.6 seconds left. 

    Hunter went 171-95 with the program in eight seasons. 

