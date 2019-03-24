ATLANTA - Georgia State men's basketball head coach Ron Hunter has accepted the head coaching job with Tulane.
Hunter confirmed to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein he made the decision Saturday around midnight. The news comes two days after the Panthers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in a loss to Houston.
Ron Hunter is heading to Tulane.. done.— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 24, 2019
He tells me he made his decision last night at midnight and “I will miss the GSU community and the Atlanta . Very hard decision “
Georgia State hired Hunter in 2011, where he led the Panthers to 22-12 record in his first year. Since then, Hunter and the Panthers have made three NCAA tournaments in 2015, 2018 and 2019.
Georgia State’s 2015 appearance is most memorable for the program’s upset over No. 3 seed Baylor. Hunter famously fell off his stool as he watched his son R.J. Hunter nailed the game winner with 2.6 seconds left.
Hunter went 171-95 with the program in eight seasons.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}