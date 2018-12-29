  • Georgia players spread holiday cheer at children's hospital in New Orleans

    By: Zach Klein

    NEW ORLEANS - While Georgia is preparing for Texas in the Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs took a break from practice to spread some holiday cheer and put smiles on kids' faces. 

    Head coach Kirby Smart and 21 of his players visited with patients and their families at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans Friday. 

    "It was amazing to see those kids coming up to us really excited to see us. It gives me joy for us to give back to these kids," senior linebacker Juwan Taylor told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

    The team signed autographs and played games like cornhole and Connect Four with the children and staff.

    Our Channel 2 photographer even captured offensive lineman Solomon Kindley having his face painted to look like Rudolph.

    It was a meaningful time by all those who attended.

    "It was actually pretty good getting to play with the kids. Playing games and being a kid again," junior tackle Michael Barnett told Klein.

