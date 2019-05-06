  • Georgia announces home-and-home with Oklahoma

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia announced a home-and-home football schedule with Oklahoma on Monday.

    Georgia will play at Oklahoma on Sept. 23, 2023. Georgia will host Oklahoma on Sept. 13, 2031.

    It will be the first scheduled meeting between the Bulldogs and the Sooners since the 2018 Rose Bowl. 

    Georgia defeated Oklahoma in a double overtime thriller when running back Sony Michel scored the game-winning touchdown..

