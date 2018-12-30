0 Former UGA coach Mark Richt announces his retirement from coaching

MIAMI, Fla. - Former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt announced Sunday afternoon that he will be retiring from the University of Miami.

Richt became head coach at his alma mater in 2016 after he spent 15 years in Athens. He finishes his three decades of coaching with a 171-64 record as a head coach.

During his time at Georgia, Richt led the Bulldogs to two SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005. Richt led the Hurricanes to their first ACC Coastal division title in 2017.

Best of luck to @MarkRicht in retirement. Proud to have worked with a great coach and an even better man. Go Dawgs!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 30, 2018

And with that.. Mark Richt rides off into the sunset. Can’t see him coaching again https://t.co/2FINIMKFiB — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 30, 2018

Our ABC affiliate WPLG Local 10 in Miami shared Richt's full statement:

"Dear Hurricane Family:

A few hours ago, I informed UM Director of Athletics Blake James that it is time for me to retire from coach so I am stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football. The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer. This was my decision.

The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane Family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program. I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return/ I also want to thank President Frenk and Blake for their incredible support as well as the outstanding men and women in UM Athletics. Most importantly, I want to thank the incredible coaches, staff, and their families who gave their all to the U each and every day, and our student-athletics, who wore the U jersey with pride and who worked hard towards their degree.

Katharyn and I will be cheering on the Canes in the years to come and The U will never leave our hearts."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.