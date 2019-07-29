0 Falcons rookies Lindstrom, McGary off to strong starts

Falcons rookie offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary, who both were selected in the first round of the NFL draft, are off to strong starts in training camp.

Granted it’s a small sample size with just six practices, but both have been praised by coach Dan Quinn.

Lindstrom, who was selected with the 14th pick, started at right guard Sunday with the first-team offense in the red-white scrimmage.

McGary, whom the Falcons traded back into the first round to select 31st overall, started at right tackle with the red team that was led by backup quarterback Matt Schaub.

After the first four-day block of practices, Quinn went back and reviewed the play of his prized rookie linemen.

Lindstrom opened training camp with the first-team.

“I think the urgency that he plays with just always seems to be the thing that jumps out at me.” Quinn said.

McGary is coming along, too.

“As far as the rookies go, I would first start off and say Kaleb at tackle I thought was pushing Ty (Sambrailo) in a close fight, a close battle,” Quinn said. “All the things that go on in the first install, he was able to handle very well.”

Both of the players were impressive over the offseason as they picked up things quickly. That has allowed them to start off strong and make the transition.

They will both get tested against the Denver Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibition game at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Both could be opening day starters.

“A lot to learn, but I’m encouraged with where (McGary) is at,” Quinn said. “I think he’s gaining momentum and is trusting what he’s doing.”

Lindstrom is receiving help from center Alex Mack and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

“Any time you can go against somebody, and you have a good fight against Grady or somebody, yeah, it can build and breed some confidence knowing, ‘Okay, that’s what it looks like at its best, that’s what it feels like,’ ” Quinn said. “Having those moments, different guys to go against, I think that’s only helpful for him.”

Lindstrom, who’s 6 feet 4 and 310 pounds, was an All-ACC selection at Boston College last season. He finished his college career with 48 consecutive starts.

“It’s going amazing,” Lindstrom said.

Lindstrom felt coming to camp four days before the veterans arrived was helpful.

“It was a great jump start on the camp,” Lindstrom said. “It was good for me and the rest of the guys. I was just trying to take full advantage of those extra days.”

Lindstrom is leaning heavily on Mack.

“He is such a great resource to use,” Lindstrom said. “He has a vast (amount of) knowledge and he shares that with us every day. I’m just trying to get better from watching him and interacting with him every day.”

Battling with Jarrett has been vital to Lindstrom’s quick start.

“There is no better way to get better than to play against a guy like that, who’s one of the top players at that position that I’ve been going against every day,” Lindstrom said. “It’s really fun and it’s great because there is so much that I’m learning. I have to be better and try to be perfect on every play to block him.”

Before camp, Lindstrom said he spent at least two hours a day learning the playbook.

“You have to learn and try to be a master of the offense as soon as possible,” Lindstrom said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity and ready to roll.”

McGary, who’s 6 feet 8 and 324 pounds, played at Washington. He was the winner of the 2018 Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pac-12 as voted on by opposing players. He was two-time All-Pac 12 pick.

“The biggest challenge has been still being one of the new guys and doing everything that you can to come together with the old guys and learn without being a pest,” McGary said. “The rookies, we are starting to figure things out, but we are nowhere near the vets. We are trying to catch up.

“We bother them all the time and they are really cool helping, but you don’t want to be that annoying new guy. But the vets have been awesome. They’ve done a really good job of helping the young guys.”

McGary has noticed a much different pace.

“It’s slowed up a little bit,” McGary said. “It’s still obviously very fast, very, very fast. It’s starting to slow down a little, thankfully.”

When McGary is trying pick the brains of the veterans, he’s looking for tips about the scheme.

As far as beating out Sambrailo, that’s still a work in progress. Sambrailo ended last season as the starting right tackle and was signed to a three-year $14.2 million contract with $6 million guaranteed.

“I feel like I did all right,” McGary said of his early practices. “Ty Sambrailo is a great tackle. I’m trying to catch up. Learn what I can. I’ve got a long ways to go.”

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

