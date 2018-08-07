FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons released their first official depth chart of the preseason on Tuesday.
Wes Schweitzer is listed as first-team right guard ahead of offseason acquisition Brandon Fusco.
Duke Riley is listed as a first-team linebacker after being moved to mostly special teams as a rookie last year.
In the battle for the open fullback position, Ricky Ortiz is listed with the first team.
Also, Justin Hardy is listed as the first-team kickoff and punt returner ahead of rookie Calvin Ridley.
The Falcons open the preseason with an exhibition game at the N.Y. Jets on Friday.
Here is the full depth chart:
OFFENSE
- WR: Julio Jones, Justin Hardy, Marvin Hall, Christian Blake, Colby Pearson, Taj Williams
- LT: Jake Matthews, Ty Sambrailo, Danie Brunskill
- LG: Andy Levitre, Ben Garland, Sean Harlow
- C: Alex Mack, Jamil Douglas, J.C. Hassenauer
- RG: Wes Schweitzer, Brandon Fusco, Salesi Uhatafe
- RT: Ryan Schradder, Austin Pasztor, Matt Gono, Kendall Calhoun
- TE: Austin Hooper, Logan Paulsen, Eric Saubert, Alex Gray, Jaeden Graham, Troy Mangen
- WR: Mohamed Sanu, Calvin Ridely, Reggie Davis, Russell Gage, Devin Gray, Lamar Jordan, Dontez Byrd
- QB: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert, Garrett Grayson
- RB: Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith, Justin Crawford, Terrence Magee, Malik Williams
- FB: Ricky Ortiz, Luke McNitt
DEFENSE
- DE: Vic Beasley, Derrick Shelby, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, J.T. Jones
- DT: Terrell McClain, Deadrin Senat, Jon Cunningham, Justin Zimmer
- DT: Grady Jarrett, Jack Crawford, Garrison Smith
- DE: Takkarist McKinley, Brooks Reed, Anthony Winbush, Mackendy Cheridor
- LB: Duke Riley, Kemal Ishmael, Emmanuel Ellerbee
- LB: Deion Jones, Emmanuel Smith, Jonathan Celestin
- LB: De’Vondre Campbell, Foye Oluokun, Richard Jarvis
- CB: Robert Alford, Isaiah Oliver, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Chris Lammons
- CB: Desmond Trufant, Brian Poole, Justin Bethel, Leon McFadden, Deante Burton
- S: Ricardo Allen, Damontae Kazee, Tyson Graham, Secdrick Cooper
- S: Keanu Neal, Ron Parker, Marcelis Branch
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K: Matt Bryant, David Marvin
- KO: Matt Bosher, David Marvin
- P: Matt Bosher, Davin Marvin
- KR: Justin Hardy, Calvin Ridley
- PR: Justin Hardy, Calvin Ridley
- LS: Josh Harris
- H: Matt Bosher
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}