CLEVELAND - Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones caught a 30-yard pass against the Browns in the second quarter to go over the 10,000-yards receiving mark in his career on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Over 102 career games, Jones entered the game with 9,987 yards. He reached the the 10,000-yard mark in his 103rd career game, which made him the fastest player in NFL history to reach that mark – by a large margin – in the league’s modern passing era.
Detroit’s Calvin Johnson crossed the 10,000-yard mark in his 115th game.
Johnson retired from the NFL after the 2015 season with 11,619 receiving yards, which are 30th all-time among NFL receivers, and 83 touchdowns, which ties him for 22nd all-time.
Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown reached the 10,000-yard mark in 116 games.
Before Johnson set the mark in 2014, Torry Holt held the record of reaching 10,000 receiving yards the fastest, accomplishing that in 2006 in 116 games.
Julio Jones’ eight franchise records
1,871 - Most rec yards (single season, ‘15)
959 - Most receiving yards (rookie)
300 - Most receiving yards in a game
182 - Most receiving yards (playoff game)
136 - Most receptions (single season, ‘15)
44 - Most 100-yd receiving games (career)
9 - Most 100-yd rec games in a season (‘15)
8 - Most touchdown receptions (rookie)
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
