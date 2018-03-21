  • Falcons' Julio Jones earns top single-game grade for wide receiver in 2017

    By: Wilton Jackson

    While Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones only recorded three touchdowns in the 2017, he still finished second in receiving yards (1,444) and earned the highest single-game grade last season.

    According to Pro Football Focus, Jones accomplished this feat in Week 12 when the Falcons faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The eight-year veteran wide receiver caught 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, ending with a single game grade of 99.9.

    In addition, against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 7.67 yards per catch, which holds as the best single-game mark by a wide receiver in 2017. The Foley, Alabama, native did most of his work downfield, catching four deep balls for 119 yards and one touchdown, passing New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (115 yards) for the most deep-receiving yards in Week 12. 

