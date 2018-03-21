While Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones only recorded three touchdowns in the 2017, he still finished second in receiving yards (1,444) and earned the highest single-game grade last season.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA already buzzing about new QB Justin Fields
- Woman fired by Hawks sues, claims discrimination against white employees
- Bulldogs kick off first spring practice of 2018 season
According to Pro Football Focus, Jones accomplished this feat in Week 12 when the Falcons faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The eight-year veteran wide receiver caught 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, ending with a single game grade of 99.9.
JULIO🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O🐐O pic.twitter.com/UsxtREKXsR— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 21, 2018
In addition, against the Buccaneers, Jones averaged 7.67 yards per catch, which holds as the best single-game mark by a wide receiver in 2017. The Foley, Alabama, native did most of his work downfield, catching four deep balls for 119 yards and one touchdown, passing New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (115 yards) for the most deep-receiving yards in Week 12.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}