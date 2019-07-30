0 Falcons helping out former Florida player battling serious medical condition

A former Georgia high school player who made it ot the NFL is now dealing with a serious medical condition. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to help.

Head coach Dan Quinn always talks about the brotherhood inside the organization. But one thing is very clear with Quinn that it goes beyond the Falcons.

Quinn coached Neiron Ball when he was the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida. Ball went to Jackson High School in Georgia and was a fifth round pick for the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

But Ball, who has a condition called Arteriovenous malformation, suffered an brain aneurysm last year and was placed in a medically induced coma in September.

“He is definitely a man that is worthy of our help,” Quinn said. “He’s in tough space. I want to encourage everybody that this is one of those guys that’s really worthy of that. …(share his story) to help get him some funds to get him the best treatment that we can.

Falcons @Keanu_Neal & HC Dan Quinn raising awareness and $$ for former Gator Neiron Ball - DQ coached Ball at Florida and Keanu was a teammate and close friend - 🙏https://t.co/0Pd3eIL9LB… pic.twitter.com/6qx2EOSFzR — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) July 30, 2019

Insurance doesn't cover the appropriate care needed for Ball's best chance of recovery. A GoFundMe has been established with Quinn.

Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who was teammates with Ball at Florida, is also lending a helping hand.

“I heard his story there a little bit, but I heard it more recently about everything that he’s been through and that he’s going through,” Neal said. “It’s heart breaking for someone who’s such a good dude, such a great dude to go through something like that. We are just trying to raise awareness and shine a bright light on the situation because he’s worthy of it and deserves to get through this. He’s fighting.”

