  • Falcons announce dates, times for 2018 preseason games

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons will play their first preseason game on a Friday night against the NY Jets in New Jersey.

    Here is the full schedule with dates and times for the Falcons’ preseason schedule. 

    Week 1: Friday, Aug. 10, at Jets, 7:30 p.m.

    Week 2: Friday, Aug. 17, vs. Chiefs, 7 p.m.

    Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 23, at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

    Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30, vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Falcons announce dates, times for 2018 preseason games

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lorenzo Carter: Feeling good about starting NFL career with NY Giants

  • Headline Goes Here

    A look at how Matt Ryan's historic $150 million deal got done

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta Falcons: Defensive tackle Terrell McClain visits Falcons

  • Headline Goes Here

    Falcons to host rookie mini-camp May 11-13