FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons will play their first preseason game on a Friday night against the NY Jets in New Jersey.
Here is the full schedule with dates and times for the Falcons’ preseason schedule.
Week 1: Friday, Aug. 10, at Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Week 2: Friday, Aug. 17, vs. Chiefs, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 23, at Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.
Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 30, vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
