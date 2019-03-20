Devon Gales returns to sidelines, joins football staff at Georgia high school

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost four years after he suffered a terrifying injury, Devon Gales is returning to the sidelines.
Jefferson High School officials announced the former college football player will join the football staff as an assistant coach this year.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has been following Gales' incredible recovery since that September day against Georgia in 2015.
The Southern University wide receiver suffered a paralyzing neck injury when he collided with UGA kicker Marshall Morgan during a kickoff return.
The high school is not far from the home that is being built for Gales and his family. Fernandes attended a groundbreaking ceremony for it in August.
The house will give the family the chance to live together -- something they haven’t been able to do since Gales was paralyzed in 2015.
