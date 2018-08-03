0 Devon Gales, family finally break ground on new home years after tragic accident

JEFFERSON, Ga. - A college football player who was paralyzed three years ago is finally getting a new home built in Georgia.

Devon Gales and his family broke ground on their future home in Jefferson, Ga., Friday. The house will accommodate Gales' needs after he was paralyzed during a game between Southern University and the University of Georgia in Sept. 2015.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was the only reporter at the groundbreaking as leaders from Georgia and the Shepherd Center were on site to lend the Gales family a hand.

“We’ve been waiting for a while – so just to have the house starting with dirt, I’m just blessed,” Gales said.

Every member of the family will have his or her own space, including a gym where Gales can continue on his mission to walk again. The new house will also give the family the chance to live together -- something they haven’t been able to do since Gales was paralyzed in 2015.

“Everybody who put their hands on this project, I thank you from the bottom of my heart, because this back and forth takes a toll on you. But I have faith in the Lord,” Devon’s father, Donnie Gales, said.

The Gales family says it was Georgia coach Bryant Gantt who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to connect people and make this dream come true.

“[We] can’t thank them enough because remember – we was on the other sideline – and they didn’t have to do what they did. But they stuck by our side and we’re grateful for that,” Donnie Gales said.

Leaders from @ShepherdCenter @universityofga stood with the Gales family during the groundbreaking & talked about how special @IAmDevonGales is. Some folks couldn’t stop crying tears of joy bc this family will finally be comfortable in a space just for them pic.twitter.com/gPmBHodP5S — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 3, 2018

