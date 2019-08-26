Dansby Swanson expected to rejoin Braves against Rockies Monday

DENVER, Colo. - Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to join the team as early as Monday, according to MLB, after missing nearly 30 games with an injury suffered when his heel scraped a base.
Swanson, 25, completed a rehab assignment Saturday with the Rome Braves, finishing 4-for-10 with three walks and an RBI.
During his absence, the Braves have used Johan Camargo, Adeiny Hechavarria and Charlie Culberson at short.
The Braves would welcome scratching off one name off the injured list that still includes Nick Markakis, Austin Riley, Ender Inciarte and Brian McCann.
Swanson traveled to Denver, according to the report, where the Braves play Monday a makeup game of an April snowout. Julio Teheran (8-8, 3.53 ERA) pitches at Coors Field. He is 6-1 in 11 career starts vs. the Rockies.
