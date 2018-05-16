  • UGA football legend Andy Johnson dies at 65

    ATHENS, Ga. - Former University of Georgia quarterback Andy Johnson has died after a lengthy illness. He was 65.

    Johnson starred at UGA from 1971 through 1973, and later played seven seasons in the NFL as a running back.

    Johnson was also a standout baseball player and is a member of the Georgia Sports and Athens Athletic Halls of Fame.

