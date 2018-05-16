ATHENS, Ga. - Former University of Georgia quarterback Andy Johnson has died after a lengthy illness. He was 65.
Johnson starred at UGA from 1971 through 1973, and later played seven seasons in the NFL as a running back.
Johnson was also a standout baseball player and is a member of the Georgia Sports and Athens Athletic Halls of Fame.
Heavy heart today, with the passing of one of my childhood favorites, former Athens HS, UGA & @Patriots star Andy Johnson. I'm going to miss him. Andy made a huge positive impact on me. Thoughts & prayers to his family. @UGAAthletics @680TheFan— buck belue (@buckbelue8) May 16, 2018
Got to see Andy Johnson play an awesome QB & Shortstop at #UGA Watching him play baseball gave me hope that I could do the same one day! @UGAAthletics He totally impacted my path! @680TheFan— buck belue (@buckbelue8) May 16, 2018
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
