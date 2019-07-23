0 UGA fans can meet players, Coach Smart, UGA X at fan day

Georgia fans will have a chance to meet the players and Coach Kirby Smart and get a photo with UGA X at the school's annual fan day.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility.

Players and head coach Kirby Smart will be available for autographs from 10:15-11:15 a.m. and admission is free.

Fans will also have an opportunity to take photos with UGA X beginning at 11:30 a.m.in the Richard B. Taylor room of the Stegeman Coliseum Practice Annex. Special ticket coupons are required for access to the Uga X location and those tickets will be distributed to the first 150 fans at 8:30 a.m. from the ticket booths at Stegeman Coliseum. Ticket holders who want to see Uga X must be in line by 12 p.m. Only those with a ticket are guaranteed a photo and no stand by tickets will be issued.



Fans may enter the indoor facility from the access gate located off of Smith Street beginning at 10 a.m. In an effort to facilitate as many autographs in the time allowed, fans are limited to two posters per person and fans will only be allowed to have the 2019 Georgia football schedule poster signed. The poster will be available as fans enter the field for the autograph session. No other items will be permitted for autographs and no posed photographs with players or Coach Smart will be permitted.

Parking is available in the lots behind Foley Field, McPhaul Lot, Carlton Street parking deck and South Campus parking deck.





Fan Day Schedule – Saturday, August 3, 2019

8:30 a.m. Special ticket coupons will be distributed from the ticket booths at Stegeman Coliseum

10 a.m. Gates Open

10:15 a.m. Player autographs on the indoor field

Defense – Rutherford Street side (next to graphic wall)

Running Backs, Special Teams, Tight Ends, OL – track side

QBs – End zone (Georgia)

Coach Smart – Practice Field 2

11:15 a.m. Event Concludes; Football players and Coach Smart exit to locker room

​11:30 a.m. Uga photos in Stegeman Coliseum

