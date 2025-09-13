UGA beats Tennessee in nail-biter

ATLANTA — The No. 6 Bulldogs gave the underdogs No. 15 Tennessee a battle in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. And it went into overtime.

The final score: 44 UGA, 41 Tennessee.

UGA tied it with less than 3 minutes to go. And then Tennessee battled back in the final seconds of the game, but missed a crucial field goal.

The Dawgs ultimately prevailed.

Watch more about this college football matchup and others on SEC GameDay on 2 at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group