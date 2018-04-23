  • Sons of NFL legends Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders attend G-Day

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia may be in the process of becoming a hotbed for the sons of legendary sports figures.

    During Saturday’s G-Day game, Florida legend Emmitt Smith was seen on the sidelines sporting Bulldogs gear.

    It wasn’t intended to be a slap in the face to Gators fans.

    Smith’s son, EJ Smith, was taking a visit to check out the game.

    The 4-star prospect is currently the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country, so virtually every school in the country is courting the Smith family in hopes of landing his services.

    EJ, who attends Jesuit High School in Dallas, has offers from Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Arkansas and of course the Bulldogs for the 2020 recruiting class.

    The Smith family wasn’t the only star-studded group that was in attendance for the game.

    The sons of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders were there as well.

    Shilo Sanders is the oldest of the former Atlanta Falcons star. He’s currently a 3-star cornerback that is part of the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He doesn’t have an offer from the Bulldogs yet.

    Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s younger son, is a 6-0, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback who will be a part of the 2021 class.

    The Bulldogs already have Elijah Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight boxing champ Evander Holyfield, on the roster.

