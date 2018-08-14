Jersey numbers for new Georgia Bulldogs

A look at the jersey numbers for some Georgia Bulldogs football players ready for their first season in Athens:
Freshmen
1 Brenton Cox* OLB
1 Justin Fields* QB
3 Tyson Campbell DB
3 Zamir White* RB
6 James Cook RB
10 Kearis Jackson* WR
12 Tommy Bush WR
16 Divaad Wilson* DB
17 Otis Reese DB
25 Quay Walker ILB
29 Chris Smith DB
38 Azeez Ojulari OLB
41 Channing Tindall ILB
45 Luke Ford TE
50 Warren Ericson* OL
55 Trey Hill* OL
56 Adam Anderson OLB
69 Jamaree Salyer OL
75 Owen Condon OT
77 Cade Mays* OT
86 John FitzPatrick TE
90 Jake Camarda PK/P
99 Jordan Davis DL
Juniors
16 Demetris Robertson WR
95 Devonte Wyatt DL
Seniors (grad transfers)
7 Jay Hayes DL
92 Landon Stratton P
* an early enrollee who participated in spring practice.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}