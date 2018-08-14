  • Jersey numbers for new Georgia Bulldogs

    By: David Wellham

    A look at the jersey numbers for some Georgia Bulldogs football players ready for their first season in Athens:

    Freshmen

    1 Brenton Cox* OLB

    1 Justin Fields* QB

    3 Tyson Campbell DB

    3 Zamir White* RB

    6 James Cook RB

    10 Kearis Jackson* WR

    12 Tommy Bush WR

    16 Divaad Wilson* DB

    17 Otis Reese DB

    25 Quay Walker ILB

    29 Chris Smith DB

    38 Azeez Ojulari OLB

    41 Channing Tindall ILB

    45 Luke Ford TE

    50 Warren Ericson* OL

    55 Trey Hill* OL

    56 Adam Anderson OLB

    69 Jamaree Salyer OL

    75 Owen Condon OT

    77 Cade Mays* OT

    86 John FitzPatrick TE

    90 Jake Camarda PK/P

    99 Jordan Davis DL

    Juniors

    16 Demetris Robertson WR

    95 Devonte Wyatt DL

    Seniors (grad transfers)

    7 Jay Hayes DL

    92 Landon Stratton P 

    * an early enrollee who participated in spring practice.

