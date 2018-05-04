  • Is Jake Fromm the best quarterback in college football?

    ATHENS, Ga. - Entering the 2018 season, Jake Fromm’s status as Georgia’s starting quarterback remains to be seen as freshman Justin Fields threatens to take over the spot.

    Regardless, Fromm “is in prime position to lead another SEC championship run,” according to the Sporting News’ ranking of the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for the 2018 season.

    Fromm trails only Penn State’s Trace McSorley and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in the list.

    Arizona’s Khalil Tate and West Virginia’s Will Grier round out the top five, according to Sporting News.

    Do you agree? Where would you place Fromm on the list?

