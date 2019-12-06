Here's the latest on SEC Championship game ticket prices

Looking for last-minute tickets to the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Prices for the Georgia-LSU matchup have increased on various secondary ticket marketplaces in recent days.
The lowest available price – referred to in the industry as the “get-in” price -- was $252 (with no added fees) as of Friday, according to ticket reseller TickPick. That is up from $231 on Thursday and $219 on Monday and is by far the highest for any of this weekend’s conference championship games around the country.
>> RELATED: UGA projected to have about 70% of crowd at SEC game.
TickPick said its get-in prices for other “Power 5” championship games as of Friday were: $54 for the ACC game, $51 for the Big Ten game, $48 for the Big 12 game and $33 for the Pac-12 game.
Another secondary ticket marketplace, TicketIQ, said its lowest available price for the SEC Championship game as of Friday was $246 (before fees), up 9% this week.
The average list price for all tickets to the SEC game on TicketIQ has increased 3% this week to $710, the company said. Even so, that is lower than for the past two SEC Championship games, down from an average of $820 for last year’s game between Georgia and Alabama.
>> ROAD TO THE PLAYOFF: UGA-LSU and other conference title games will drive committee’s final decisions.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
