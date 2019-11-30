Georgia's Lawrence Cager posts that he will miss SEC Championship

Lawrence Cager posted on social media that he will not play in the SEC Championship next week.
The Georgia wide receiver indicated in a post on Instagram Friday that he is done for the season. Cager suffered a “serious” ankle injury in practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The post all but confirms reports that Cager was lilely done for the rest of the season.
The implication of the post also means that Cager will miss the regular-season finale at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
In the post, Cager wrote: “The energy in Sanford Stadium is undoubtedly electric. I wish it didn’t come to an end like this and if I could go back in time to the beginning and do it again, there isn’t another school I would rather choose. Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going get that SEC Champ and I’m still with them even if I’m not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back! #GoDawgs”
Cager is a graduate transfer from Miami. He leads the No. 4 Bulldogs with 33 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.
Cager missed Georgia’s win over Texas A&M last week with a shoulder injury. He also played sparingly in wins over Kentucky and Auburn.
Georgia has yet to release any information on the injury.
