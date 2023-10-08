Beck breaks UGA QB record, offense ends slow start streak with win against Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team is celebrating another win this weekend.

In addition to the win, the team finally ended their offense’s slow start streak after last week’s game against Auburn, when the Dawgs scored 14 points in the first quarter.

“We can take a punch, and we can give a punch,” UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart said. “A lot of mass and a lot of acceleration. Force times mass equals acceleration.

UGA Quarterback Carson Beck was near perfect Saturday, throwing for 389 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, becoming the first Bulldog quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013 to have three straight games of 300-plus passing yards.

Beck told Channel 2 Action News his stats are thanks to a week of tough practices.

“We definitely executed on a high level,” Beck said. “Sometimes mistakes happen, but obviously tonight we executed.”

“When you run the ball and you have play-action and your offensive line protects and you have throwers and catchers, you’re going to do well,” Smart said.“It makes it hard to defend us as a team because [Beck is] standing back there all day because you’re protecting, and you can’t cover very long.”

UGA Football tight end Brock Bowers continues to put his name in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Saturday, he had seven catches for 132 years and one touchdown.

When asked about Bowers, UGA Football running back Kendall Milton said he is one of the team’s hardest-working guys, which shows in games.

“That’s our Lebron James,” Milton told Channel 2 Action News.

Next week, the Dawgs travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt University.

