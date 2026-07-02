Georgia Tech shows off new athletics uniforms for 2026-2027 season

ATLANTA — In an homage to the history of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s sports programs, new uniforms were revealed in classic colors.

According to the announcement from Georgia Tech, the new Under Armour uniforms for the 2026-2027 season are made in “White and Gold” to bring players a design that honors the institution’s history and traditions, with a modern feel.

“The initial football uniform set gives the Yellow Jackets the option to wear up to 12 different gameday combinations,” Georgia Tech said in a statement. “Those combinations serve as a launch point for Georgia Tech x Under Armour uniform design, as plans are in place for Tech and UA to continue to deliver new and innovative uniforms on a regular basis throughout their partnership, benefitting both student-athletes and fans.”

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For football players, their jerseys will have the Georgia Tech wordmark “prominently displayed” on the chest, with a school logo on the hip.

Here are all of the new uniform designs for 2026-2027:

Georgia Tech's new uniforms unveiled for all 17 athletics programs Georgia Tech unveiled its new sports uniforms for football, volleyball and more. (Source: Ramblin' Wreck, Georgia Institute of Technology, Under Armour)

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