SEC football: Week 2 scoreboard

ATLANTA — Channel 2 is your new home for SEC football this fall. Each week, three marquee match ups featuring SEC teams will air on Channel 2 as part of the new SEC on ABC.
Here are the scores around from the SEC for Week 2.
Make sure to join WSB-TV’s new postgame show SEC GameDay on 2, every Saturday at 11 p.m. Sports Director Zach Klein, Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo and Sports Reporter Luke Hetrick will be joined by experts Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin and Champ Bailey to break down the biggest games.
WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD
No. 1 Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3
No. 3 Texas 31, Michigan 12
No. 4 Alabama, South Florida
No. 6 Ole Miss 52, Middle Tennessee State 3
No. 9 Missouri, Buffalo
No. 14 Tennessee, North Carolina State
No. 15 Oklahoma, Houston
No. 18 LSU, Nicholls
Arkansas 31, No. 16 Oklahoma State 39
Auburn 14, California 21
Florida, Sanford
South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
Texas A&M 52, McNeese 10
Vanderbilt, Alcorn State
Mississippi State, Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff
