SEC football: Week 2 scoreboard

ATLANTA — Channel 2 is your new home for SEC football this fall. Each week, three marquee match ups featuring SEC teams will air on Channel 2 as part of the new SEC on ABC.

Here are the scores around from the SEC for Week 2.

Make sure to join WSB-TV’s new postgame show SEC GameDay on 2, every Saturday at 11 p.m. Sports Director Zach Klein, Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo and Sports Reporter Luke Hetrick will be joined by experts Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin and Champ Bailey to break down the biggest games.

WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

No. 1 Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

No. 3 Texas 31, Michigan 12

No. 4 Alabama, South Florida

No. 6 Ole Miss 52, Middle Tennessee State 3

No. 9 Missouri, Buffalo

No. 14 Tennessee, North Carolina State

No. 15 Oklahoma, Houston

No. 18 LSU, Nicholls

Arkansas 31, No. 16 Oklahoma State 39

Auburn 14, California 21

Florida, Sanford

South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

Texas A&M 52, McNeese 10

Vanderbilt, Alcorn State

Mississippi State, Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff

