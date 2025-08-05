College Football

Coaches Poll: Georgia ranked in top 5, Georgia Tech receives votes in preseason ranking

Georgia Tech v Georgia ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with head coach Brent Key of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prior to the game at Sanford Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

USA Today released its US LBM Coaches Poll preseason ranking on Monday and Georgia is up at the top of the list.

The panel, which is made up of Division I coaches, voted Georgia as the preseason No. 4 team. Texas received the most points and first-place votes for the No. 1 preseason slot.

Georgia Tech received votes, but not enough to make the top 25.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and head coach Brent Key are both on the voting panel this year. Smart, Key and the other coaches will submit their top 25 ballot every week. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, with the points trickling down for the rest of the top 25.

Here are the full rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M (T-21)
  22. Iowa State (T-21)
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Texas
  25. Boise State

