Coaches Poll: Georgia ranked in top 5, Georgia Tech receives votes in preseason ranking

USA Today released its US LBM Coaches Poll preseason ranking on Monday and Georgia is up at the top of the list.

The panel, which is made up of Division I coaches, voted Georgia as the preseason No. 4 team. Texas received the most points and first-place votes for the No. 1 preseason slot.

Georgia Tech received votes, but not enough to make the top 25.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and head coach Brent Key are both on the voting panel this year. Smart, Key and the other coaches will submit their top 25 ballot every week. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, with the points trickling down for the rest of the top 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the full rankings:

Texas Ohio State Penn State Georgia Notre Dame Clemson Oregon Alabama LSU Miami Arizona State Illinois South Carolina Michigan Ole Miss SMU Florida Tennessee Indiana Kansas State Texas A&M (T-21) Iowa State (T-21) BYU Texas Texas Boise State

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group