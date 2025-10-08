Baylor vs. Auburn next season moved to Atlanta to give Tigers players NIL benefits

Baylor and Auburn have moved their September 2026 game from the Tigers’ Jordan-Hare Stadium to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to provide name, image and likeness opportunities to Auburn players.

According to a press release, Auburn’s players will be able to engage in NIL opportunities tied to ticket sales, surrounding events and the Aflac Kickoff Game itself.

“Any time we have the ability to advance Auburn student-athletes’ ability to earn third-party NIL compensation, we will take that opportunity,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said Monday. “The exposure of playing on a national stage against a Power Four opponent in one of the premier neutral-site games in the country will not only benefit our student-athletes financially, but it will also enhance their brands.”

Auburn will receive an allotment of nearly 21,000 tickets for the game, while Baylor will receive 3,000 tickets held for visiting teams. The 2026 season opener will mark the sixth all-time meeting between Auburn and Baylor and complete a home-and-home series.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group