Emory falls just short in basketball championship game

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Emory University men’s basketball team lost the NCAA Division III title game by just two points on Easter Sunday, 73 to 75, against the University of Mary Washington Eagles in Indianapolis.

As Channel 2 Action News reported earlier, it was the Emory’s basketball program first national championship game.

The Emory Eagles have been soaring. They won 27 games this season, the most in program history.

Head coach Jason Zimmerman has been with the program for 19 years and told Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick in an earlier interview that he doesn’t know what the future holds.

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