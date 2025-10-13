AP Top 25 college basketball: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

College football season hit the midway point for the season, but it won’t be long until college basketball tips off.

With the season only a few weeks away, the Associated Press unveiled its preseason top 25 rankings for men’s basketball on Monday.

Purdue is the preseason No. 1 for the first time. The Boilermakers earned 35 of 61 first-place votes. Last year’s champion Florida is No. 3 and runner-up Houston is No. 2.

The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12 each had six ranked teams. Here’s the top 25.

Purdue Houston Florida UConn St. John’s Duke Michigan BYU Kentucky Texas Tech Louisville UCLA Arizona Arkansas Alabama Iowa State Illinois Tennessee Kansas Auburn Gonzaga Michigan State Creighton Wisconsin North Carolina

NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego St. 74, Texas 35, Ohio St. 23, Kansas St 13, Mississippi 11, Southern Cal 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise St. 4, Mississippi St. 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary’s 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1.

The AP Top 25 basketball media panel comprises of 61 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Here's

Purdue Florida Houston UConn Kentucky Duke Louisville Texas Tech Michigan St. John’s BYU Alabama Arkansas UCLA Auburn Arizona Kansas Tennessee Wisconsin Iowa State Illinois Creighton Gonzaga North Carolina State North Carolina

