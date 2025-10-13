College Basketball

AP Top 25 college basketball: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

By WSBTV.com News Staff
College BKB Poll Basketball FILE - Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates while taking a lead against McNeese State during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa/AP)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

College football season hit the midway point for the season, but it won’t be long until college basketball tips off.

With the season only a few weeks away, the Associated Press unveiled its preseason top 25 rankings for men’s basketball on Monday.

Purdue is the preseason No. 1 for the first time. The Boilermakers earned 35 of 61 first-place votes. Last year’s champion Florida is No. 3 and runner-up Houston is No. 2.

The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12 each had six ranked teams. Here’s the top 25.

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Florida
  4. UConn
  5. St. John’s
  6. Duke
  7. Michigan
  8. BYU
  9. Kentucky
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Louisville
  12. UCLA
  13. Arizona
  14. Arkansas
  15. Alabama
  16. Iowa State
  17. Illinois
  18. Tennessee
  19. Kansas
  20. Auburn
  21. Gonzaga
  22. Michigan State
  23. Creighton
  24. Wisconsin
  25. North Carolina

NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego St. 74, Texas 35, Ohio St. 23, Kansas St 13, Mississippi 11, Southern Cal 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise St. 4, Mississippi St. 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary’s 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP Top 25 basketball media panel comprises of 61 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Here’s

  1. Purdue
  2. Florida
  3. Houston
  4. UConn
  5. Kentucky
  6. Duke
  7. Louisville
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Michigan
  10. St. John’s
  11. BYU
  12. Alabama
  13. Arkansas
  14. UCLA
  15. Auburn
  16. Arizona
  17. Kansas
  18. Tennessee
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Iowa State
  21. Illinois
  22. Creighton
  23. Gonzaga
  24. North Carolina State
  25. North Carolina

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read