Colin Kaepernick to hold private workout at Falcons' facility

The NFL has arranged for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a free agent, to work out for NFL teams at the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch on Saturday.
A memo about the workout went out to all 32 teams Tuesday.
Kaepernick, who guided the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, has not played in the NFL since opting out of his contract March 3, 2017.
Kaepernick started a league-wide movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustices and police brutality.
The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019
NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019
All 32 teams have been invited to the private workout which will include an interview, measurements and other quarterback drills. The workout will be recorded and provided to all league teams.
It's not known how many teams will attend the workout, which will be closed to the public and the media.
The Falcons, who play in Carolina on Sunday, did not immediately respond for comment on the workout.
Kaepernick filed a grievance through the NFLPA against NFL on Oct. 16, 2017.
The grievance between Kaepernick and Panthers' safety Eric Reid against the NFL was settled in February. Terms of the settlement were not released.
