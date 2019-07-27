Calvin Ridley, Duke Riley day-to-day with injuries

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (right hamstring) and linebacker Duke Riley (groin hip flexor) did not practice Saturday.
Both injuries are considered “day-to-day,” according to coach Dan Quinn.
“We are still working through (the injury),” Quinn said. “He does the night walk-through meetings. He’s got a sore hamstring.”
Quinn doesn’t plan to rush Ridley back to practice.
“We’re going to make sure that he can go full speed,” Quinn said. “At his position, the corners, the wide receivers, those guys have got to be able to explode. His striding looks OK. But we are going to take great care of all of the guys to make sure that can explode fully to return.
“It’s day-to-day. It’s not a long-term thing. If it has to be three, four or five days, it will.”
A day after the team signed two linebackers, Riley was inactive.
“He’ll probably be in the same space as Cal with his groin and hip flexor,” Quinn said. “Turning and exploding, we didn’t want to put any aggravation on that. He’d worked really hard through the offseason. ... Duke stayed here and worked a lot in the offseason. We want to make sure that we take great care of him as well.”
Defensive end Takk McKinley was excused for personal reasons.
Article by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
