0 Brent Key expected to join Geoff Collins staff at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA - Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key, a Georgia Tech grad, is expected to join coach Geoff Collins’ staff, two people familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Key has been at Alabama for the past three seasons after coaching 11 seasons for Central Florida.

Key was a four-year starter at right guard for the Yellow Jackets (1997-2000), playing for coach George O’Leary, for whom Key coached at UCF. He was there with Collins for two seasons (2008-09).

It appears that Key will continue to coach the offensive line. It’s possible that he could be granted an additional title, such as associate head coach.

At Alabama, Key has contributed to the Crimson Tide’s dominance of college football, helping Alabama win a national championship, two SEC championships and reach the College Football Playoff championship game three times, including this Monday’s game against Clemson.

Alabama offensive linemen have been named All-SEC (coaches) six times in his three seasons. At UCF, he was named a national nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the country, from 2012-14.

Further, Key has a reputation as an excellent recruiter. He is No. 2 in 247Sports’ rankings of recruiters for the 2019 class.

Key played at Tech while Collins was a graduate assistant in 1999-2000 and then were on O’Leary’s staff together in 2001 when Collins coached tight ends and Key was a GA. They were together again when Collins coached linebackers at UCF in 2008-09.

Key would be a third assistant on Collins’ staff who was a Tech grad, following running backs coach Tashard Choice and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton.

Upon Key’s arrival, presumably following the Crimson Tide’s participation in Monday’s national championship game, Collins’ on-field coaching staff will be complete at 10.

This article was written by Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

