AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods is once again a major champion.
Let that sink in.
Let that history sink in.
After a 11-year hiatus, Woods won his 15th major and fifth Masters championship on Sunday with a back-nine charge at Augusta National. It came as would-be challengers fell by the wayside.
11 years after winning his last major..
Woods birdied the 15th and 16th holes to capture the 2019 Masters at 13-under par. His birdie at No. 15 came at 1:41 p.m. and gave him the solo lead for the first time on the day and separated him from a crowded leaderboard.
He all but sealed the dramatic victory on the next hole with a four-foot birdie putt on No. 16.
The two-stroke cushion allowed Woods to bogey the final hole for a one-stroke win.
It’s Woods’ first Masters title since 2005 — a record 14-year gap. Gary Player went 13 years between two of his Masters wins.
Woods went through well-document personal and injury issues. He has battled all the way back to reclaim the Masters, where he won his first major back in 1997.
