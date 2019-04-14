  • Tiger Woods claims first Masters in 14 years, first major since 2008

    By: Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods is once again a major champion.

    Let that sink in.

    Let that history sink in.

    After a 11-year hiatus, Woods won his 15th major and fifth Masters championship on Sunday with a back-nine charge at Augusta National. It came as would-be challengers fell by the wayside.

    Woods birdied the 15th and 16th holes to capture the 2019 Masters at 13-under par. His birdie at No. 15 came at 1:41 p.m. and gave him the solo lead for the first time on the day and separated him from a crowded leaderboard.

    He all but sealed the dramatic victory on the next hole with a four-foot birdie putt on No. 16.

    The two-stroke cushion allowed Woods to bogey the final hole for a one-stroke win.

    It’s Woods’ first Masters title since 2005 — a record 14-year gap. Gary Player went 13 years between two of his Masters wins.

    Woods went through well-document personal and injury issues. He has battled all the way back to reclaim the Masters, where he won his first major back in 1997.

