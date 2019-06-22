Braves stocked with All-Star starter finalists

WASHINGTON - The Braves were heavily featured when MLB announced its top three All-Star starter finalists during Friday night’s games. In fact, the team boasts a finalist at every position.
Freddie Freeman is in the top three for first basemen. Josh Donaldson qualified for third basemen. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson placed in the top three among second basemen and shortstops, respectively.
Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis are among the nine outfield finalists. Brian McCann is a finalist at catcher.
The Braves have seven players in contention. The rest of the NL East has none.
Fan voting resumes Wednesday at noon to determine who will start for each league in July’s All-Star game in Cleveland.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}