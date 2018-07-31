  • Braves acquire SP Kevin Gausman from Orioles

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline on Tuesday.

    Gausman, 27, has a 5-8 record with a 4.43 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has 104 strikeouts and 32 walks. He has a career record of 39-51 with a 4.22 ERA in six seasons.

    The Braves will have control of Gausman, for the next two seasons as he is eligible for salary arbitration in 2019 and 2020. Gausman will make $5.6 million this season.

    The Braves traded for outfielder Adam Duvall Monday night.

    The Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the Braves by half a game in the NL East, acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

    The non-waiver deadline came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

