ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline on Tuesday.
Gausman, 27, has a 5-8 record with a 4.43 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has 104 strikeouts and 32 walks. He has a career record of 39-51 with a 4.22 ERA in six seasons.
The Braves will have control of Gausman, for the next two seasons as he is eligible for salary arbitration in 2019 and 2020. Gausman will make $5.6 million this season.
The Atlanta #Braves today acquired RHP Kevin Gausman and RHP Darren O’Day from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnación, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 31, 2018
The Braves traded for outfielder Adam Duvall Monday night.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the Braves by half a game in the NL East, acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The non-waiver deadline came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
