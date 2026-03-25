Barcelona trounces Real Madrid 6-2 in quarterfinals of Women's Champions League

MADRID — Barcelona moved closer to a record-extending eighth consecutive semifinal in the Women's Champions League with a 6-2 rout of rival Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ewa Pajor scored twice, and Esmee Brugts, Irene Paredes, Vicky López and Alexia Putellas added a goal each in Madrid to take the Catalan club a step closer to the last four.

Linda Caicedo scored a goal in each half for Madrid, which will need a big comeback in Barcelona next week to make it to its first semifinal.

Barcelona, a three-time champion, has reached the final in five straight seasons. It lost last year's final to Arsenal, which on Tuesday defeated English rival Chelsea 3-1 in their first leg of their quarterfinal.

Also Tuesday, Wolfsburg took a 1-0 lead over record eight-time champion Lyonnes in a meeting of two of the competition’s most storied names.

Later Wednesday, Manchester United will make its debut in the last eight against Bayern Munich.

United is in its first European experience since a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in qualifying in the 2023-24 season. Bayern recovered from a 7-1 loss at Barcelona at the start of the league phase to finish fourth and qualify for the quarterfinals for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Barcelona topped the league phase with an unbeaten campaign that included 20 goals scored and three against. Madrid, in its second consecutive quarterfinal, was eliminated by Arsenal in the last eight last season. If finished seventh in the league phase.

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