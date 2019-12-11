Atlanta United will host first Champions League at Kennesaw State

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - As it was for the 2019 Champions League, Atlanta United's first home game in next year's tournament will be played at Kennesaw State's Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The Five Stripes drew Honduran power Motagua in Monday's televised event.
The first game in the home-and-away series will be played Feb. 18-20 and is scheduled to be in Honduras. The return leg will take place Feb. 25-27. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has events scheduled around Feb. 25-27.
Atlanta United defeated Herediano at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in last year's Round of 16 game. Atlanta United advanced to play Monterrey in the quarterfinals. The return leg, won by the Five Stripes, was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The club said it is taking the host sites on a round-by-round basis. .
The quarterfinal dates for the home-and-home series are March 10-12 and March 17-19. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting the Final Four the first weekend of April.
Atlanta United is unbeaten in games at Kennesaw State. It won a U.S. Open Cup game there in 2017, another in 2018 and two more U.S. Open Cup games and its Champions League game there in 2019.
